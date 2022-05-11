Royalton Barracks/ Simple Assault/ Unlawful Trespass
CASE#: 22B2001769
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 05/05/22, 2:58 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass/ Simple assault
ACCUSED: Nathan Bishop
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
ACCUSED: Rebecca MulHolland
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/05/2022 at approximately 2:58 PM Vermont State Police Dispatch received a call from Bishop reporting he was assaulted by MulHolland. Upon investigation it was determined Mulholland had struck Bishop causing pain. It was also determined Bishop had trespassed onto MulHolland's property and was told to leave multiple times. Bishop was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Criminal Court on 05/24/2022 to answer to the charge of unlawful trespass. MulHolland was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Criminal Court on 05/31/2022 to answer to the charge of simple assault.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/24/22 0800 hours, 05/31/2022 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: None