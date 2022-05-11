Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/ Simple Assault/ Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2001769

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 05/05/22, 2:58 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass/ Simple assault

 

ACCUSED: Nathan Bishop

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

 

ACCUSED: Rebecca MulHolland

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/05/2022 at approximately 2:58 PM Vermont State Police Dispatch received a call from Bishop reporting he was assaulted by MulHolland. Upon investigation it was determined Mulholland had struck Bishop causing pain. It was also determined Bishop had trespassed onto MulHolland's property and was told to leave multiple times. Bishop was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Criminal Court on 05/24/2022 to answer to the charge of unlawful trespass. MulHolland was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Criminal Court on 05/31/2022 to answer to the charge of simple assault.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/24/22 0800 hours, 05/31/2022 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None

 

