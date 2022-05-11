Submit Release
22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for McCarthy associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

11 May 2022

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Thomas McCarthy to the circuit court. There are 15 applicants, of whom seven indicate they are female and five report being minority applicants. Six presently work in the private sector and nine are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 49.5 years.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 15 applicants:

Mary Pat Carl

Francisco J. Carretero

Lauren C. Collins

Mary C. Entrup

Richard A. Harper

Heather J. Hays

Connie L. Johnson

Matthew C. Melton

Michael J. Mettes

Patrick J. Monahan

Dedra M. Moore

Patrick E. Richmond

Michael L. Walton

Rochelle M. Woodiest

John L. Wright

The commission expects to interview applicants beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, June 6 and Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, 815 Olive Street, Third Floor, St. Louis, Missouri. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating and compliance with current CDC guidelines. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three nominees to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge.   

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Sherri B. Sullivan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission; Matthew J. Devoti; J. Brent Dulle, secretary of the commission; Chris Goodson; and Andre Harris.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300

