Submit Release
News Search

There were 785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,286 in the last 365 days.

National Express Strengthens Position as a Leader in Electric Vehicles (EV) by Bolstering Expertise in EV Maintenance

NELLC - Lion Electric - Train the Trainer

Pictured left to right: Ryan Clark (CTM), Daniel McKinney (CTM), Tanner Brown (MT), Regis Rock (Manager of Technician Development), Stuart Bonsall (Director of Compliance and Training), Josh Burnidge (Lion -Manager of Training), Freddie Savoy (CTM), Taylo

Team Members Successfully Complete Lion Electric’s Train the Trainer Program

Together, with our shared knowledge and skills, we are confident we can transform the transportation industry into a completely zero-emission zone.”
— Stuart Bonsall, Director of Compliance and Training
SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Express LLC (NELLC), a leader in transportation services, has further strengthened its position as a leader in the electric vehicle (EV) field with its team members’ recent participation in Lion Electric Co.’s debut Train the Trainer program, a three-day training program focused on EV maintenance. NELLC’s team members were specially invited as the very first group to participate in the program. This participation further supports National Express’ goal of transitioning to an all zero-emission fleet by 2040.

Several of National Express’ Traveling Technicians (MTs) and Compliance Training Managers (CTMs) participated in Lion Electric’s Train the Trainer program. Over the course of the three-day program, participants were extensively trained on how to safely replace components and diagnose issues with electric vehicles.

Training topics included:

• Lock Out Tag Out
• Battery Management System
• Propulsion System
• Cooling and Charging Systems
• Preventative Maintenance

Upon completion of the program, participants are then certified to train others using their newly gained knowledge and skillsets, enabling all NELLC technicians to benefit from the training. National Express plans to establish its own internal EV maintenance certification program by leveraging and building on the training it received from Lion Electric.

National Express and Lion Electric Co. have collaborated on several occasions. Most recently, they wrapped up their participation in a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bi-directional charging project with Con Edison in White Plains, NY; a first of its kind to be successfully deployed in the EV sphere.

“National Express and Lion Electric have a strong, collaborative relationship. We are constantly learning from each other,” said Stuart Bonsall, Director of Compliance and Training. “They are one of the leading suppliers and experts in the EV manufacturing field, and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to learn from and grow our relationship with them. Together, with our shared knowledge and skills, we are confident we can transform the transportation industry into a completely zero-emission zone.”

Edward Flavin
National Express LLC
+1 630-297-1064
email us here

You just read:

National Express Strengthens Position as a Leader in Electric Vehicles (EV) by Bolstering Expertise in EV Maintenance

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.