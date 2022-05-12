National Express Strengthens Position as a Leader in Electric Vehicles (EV) by Bolstering Expertise in EV Maintenance
Team Members Successfully Complete Lion Electric’s Train the Trainer Program
Together, with our shared knowledge and skills, we are confident we can transform the transportation industry into a completely zero-emission zone.”SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Express LLC (NELLC), a leader in transportation services, has further strengthened its position as a leader in the electric vehicle (EV) field with its team members’ recent participation in Lion Electric Co.’s debut Train the Trainer program, a three-day training program focused on EV maintenance. NELLC’s team members were specially invited as the very first group to participate in the program. This participation further supports National Express’ goal of transitioning to an all zero-emission fleet by 2040.
— Stuart Bonsall, Director of Compliance and Training
Several of National Express’ Traveling Technicians (MTs) and Compliance Training Managers (CTMs) participated in Lion Electric’s Train the Trainer program. Over the course of the three-day program, participants were extensively trained on how to safely replace components and diagnose issues with electric vehicles.
Training topics included:
• Lock Out Tag Out
• Battery Management System
• Propulsion System
• Cooling and Charging Systems
• Preventative Maintenance
Upon completion of the program, participants are then certified to train others using their newly gained knowledge and skillsets, enabling all NELLC technicians to benefit from the training. National Express plans to establish its own internal EV maintenance certification program by leveraging and building on the training it received from Lion Electric.
National Express and Lion Electric Co. have collaborated on several occasions. Most recently, they wrapped up their participation in a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bi-directional charging project with Con Edison in White Plains, NY; a first of its kind to be successfully deployed in the EV sphere.
“National Express and Lion Electric have a strong, collaborative relationship. We are constantly learning from each other,” said Stuart Bonsall, Director of Compliance and Training. “They are one of the leading suppliers and experts in the EV manufacturing field, and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to learn from and grow our relationship with them. Together, with our shared knowledge and skills, we are confident we can transform the transportation industry into a completely zero-emission zone.”
