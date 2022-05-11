Sen. Barbara Anne Washington’s Urban Farms Tax Credit Passes Missouri General Assembly

JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation championed by State Sen. Barbara Anne Washington, D-Kansas City, creating a tax credit for urban farms won final passage from the Missouri General Assembly during the last week of the 2022 legislative session.

On May 10, the General Assembly passed House Bill 1720, an agriculture omnibus bill. Contained within the bill is legislation sponsored by Sen. Washington authorizing a tax credit equal to 50% of the expenses incurred in the construction, development or improvement of an urban farm in an urban area. The tax credit is capped at $5,000 per urban farm and is not transferable or refundable, but may be carried forward for three years.

“This tax credit will increase agricultural production and education in our urban communities where farming and food production has not been taught like it should have,” Sen. Washington said. “I’m proud to have carried this legislation for the past five years and to finally see it cross the finish line.”

The passing of this bill strengthens Sen. Washington’s commitment to urban agriculture. In addition to HB 1720, Sen. Washington also secured $575,000 in the state budget for grants and funding dedicated solely for urban farming initiatives.

House Bill 1720 now heads to the governor’s desk for his consideration. For more information on this legislation, please contact Sen. Washington’s office at 573-751-3158.

###