Seven North Dakota communities to receive Main Street Initiative Partners in Planning Grant funding

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that seven communities were selected to receive funding from round three of the Main Street Initiative (MSI) Partners in Planning (PiP) Grant with a total of $169,587 to be awarded. The MSI PiP Grant program supports nonprofit organizations and local governments with two grant options for completing a comprehensive plan or economic development/diversification strategic plan. “With the two options the MSI PiP Grant offers, we are able to provide more tailored funding for the specific needs of each community,” Commerce Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Commissioner Shawn Kessel said. “Both options provide seed funding, with the overarching goal of enhancing the community’s overall quality of life, economy, and workforce.” The comprehensive plan grant option is designed for local political subdivisions or nonprofit organizations applying on behalf of a local government. The purpose of the grant is to partially fund the creation of a new comprehensive plan or to update an existing plan that is more than five years old. The plan must address at least one of the three pillars of the Main Street Initiative: 21st century workforce; smart, efficient infrastructure; and healthy, vibrant communities. The economic development/diversification grant option is intended for city, county, economic development organizations and local entities. The grant’s purpose is to partially fund the creation of a new economic development plan that empowers communities and political subdivisions to maintain a sense of place, become more resilient given economic challenges and opportunities, and can increase their overall community wellbeing. An economic development plan may specifically address economic recovery due to impacts of the 2019-2020 coronavirus pandemic. This grant option is also intended to partially fund a comprehensive update to an existing plan that is more than five years old. A total of 12 applications were received from communities and regions across North Dakota. The following seven applications are recommended to receive grant funding: City of Thompson: $25,000 for phase I of a comprehensive plan. Hazen Community Development: $29,587 for a diversification strategic and comprehensive plan. Underwood Area Economic Development Corporation: $22,500 for the creation of a city comprehensive plan. Carrington Economic Development Department: $22,500 for a diversification strategic plan. City of Hettinger: $30,000 for a city comprehensive plan. City of Gwinner: $22,500 for a comprehensive plan. Bismarck-Mandan Chamber Economic Development Corporation: $15,000 for an economic development strategic plan. For additional details on this grant program, visit: msnd.link/PiP