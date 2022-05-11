Route 32 Auctions will hold a Country Store & More Auction on May 20th and 21st, online and live in Crawfordsville, Ind.

William M. Fifer Jeweler sign that appears to be made of zinc and displays well, boasting a great look, with a chain, 24 inches by 17 ½ inches, rated 7.5.

Very rare, repainted 1-cent Sunny Boy Gumball vending machine made by Field Mfg. Co, in working condition and with one key, 17 inches tall.

Self-framed, single-sided tin sign for the Music Master Washington Liquor Company in Spokane, Washington, graded 9.25, an amazing example of early West Coast advertising.

Early wood pig carousel, not marked and not painted, so one can see all the seams and cracks, with a hollow body, 49 inches by 66 inches on the base, rated 6.5.