Government Of Saskatchewan Provides $17.5 Million To Support The Operation Of Independent Schools And Historical High Schools In 2022-23

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $17.5 million in operating grants to Saskatchewan's 21 independent schools and four Historical High Schools for the 2022-23 school year. This includes an increase of $2.6 million to support increased enrollment and the creation of a new funded independent school category.

"Our government continues to provide increased funding to our education system because we know that it's an investment in our province's future," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "We are dedicated to providing grants to our Historical High Schools and independent schools so parents and students continue to have more choice in education.

Funding for independent schools and Historical High Schools is based on student enrollment numbers. Qualified Independent Schools receive per-student funding at half the provincial per-student average up to 399 full-time students. For qualified independent schools with 400 or more students, an incremental rate applies to ensure funding is equitable with larger provincial schools. Historical High Schools receive 80 per cent per-student funding of the provincial per-student average. Funding is provided annually to these schools to cover a portion of the costs for providing education while the remaining portion is typically covered through tuition fees.

All Qualified Independent Schools and Historical High Schools are registered not for profits.

In the 2022-23 school year, there will be a new Certified Independent School category which will receive 75 per cent of the average per student rate. The new category of school was created in response to the growth and expansion of Qualified Independent Schools. It creates an intermediate step between Qualified Independent Schools and Associate Schools that will allow these schools to continue to grow and serve the needs of Saskatchewan students.

The 2022-23 funding amounts are based on September 2021 student enrollments which saw an increase. Final allocations will be reviewed and adjusted once actual September 2022 enrollments are confirmed.

The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to funding these categories of schools and assisting them in meeting their financial obligations. Historical High Schools are funded as a result of the long-standing historical arrangements that were continued when legislation for independent schools was enacted in 1989.

Qualified Independent Schools began receiving funding in the 2012-13 school year. Funding is contingent on these institutions complying with regulations such as being a non-profit, adhering to provincial curricula, allowing Ministry of Education supervision and inspection, and hiring certified teachers.

"The historical and independent schools provide an important educational niche in the province of Saskatchewan - from world class academic excellence in International Baccalaureate programming (Luther), to unique sports programming (Notre Dame - Hockey), to dorm and educational community living experiences (RJC, Luther, Notre Dame) that attract international students from around the world, who often stay in our great province after high school for post-secondary studies," Luther College High School President Reverend Dr. Marc Jerry said. "We are proud to be an important part of the quality education system of the Province of Saskatchewan."

Saskatchewan's 27 school divisions will receive $1.99 billion in school operating funding for the 2022-23 school year. This is an increase of $29.4 million or 1.5 per cent more than the 2021-22 school year.

