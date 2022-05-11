Health Renewal Funding Projects Benefit Patients

CANADA, May 11 - Released on May 11, 2022

Patients, families, and health care staff across the province are benefitting from a $100 million investment in health renewal projects. This is part of the government's $7.5 billion, two-year capital plan to build a strong Saskatchewan and stimulate the province's economic recovery.

"It is great to see infrastructure improvements proceeding within our healthcare facilities," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "We are committed to moving forward with facility upgrades and improvements to ensure patients and staff have safe spaces for the best possible care."

As of March 31, 2022, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has expended more than $82 million in stimulus funding on completed projects, including commitments to several projects currently underway or in the planning stages.

“These investments will provide tremendous benefits for their communities,” Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “I look forward to the progression of these projects and know they will help get our healthcare system back on track.”

These projects are addressing priority maintenance, infrastructure upgrades and repairs in both SHA and affiliate owned facilities.

"Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, we are pleased that we were able to continue working to address the necessary maintenance and upgrades earmarked for our aging infrastructure," Infrastructure Management Interim Executive Director Crystal McAra said. "These investments not only breathe new life into our facilities but more importantly, have ensured the environments we are delivering care in are safe and secure for our patients, visitors, physicians and staff."

Over 400 projects have been completed to date with more than 120 others currently in progress or planning, including:

an $8 million investment in roof replacement and repairs to address potential future interior damage that could impact access to patient rooms at six facilities in Saskatoon, including Parkridge Centre, Royal University Hospital, St. Paul's Hospital, Social and Brief Detox, Kinsmen Children's Centre, and the Nurses Alumni Wing at Saskatoon City Hospital;

boiler replacements at facilities across the North to improve the reliability and energy efficiency of heating equipment, and the installation of Oxygen concentrators to enhance nursing services and remove the risk of injury due to lifting and moving high-pressure tanks;

changes to the aesthetic appearance of the Battleford Union Hospital's front entrance to enhance facility access with auto door openers and improve traffic flow and replacement of the aged Prince Albert Victoria Hospital elevator to ensure access to safe, reliable elevators for patients and staff;

replacement of the booms in operating theatres, equipment and operating system upgrades, and the addition of new technology and layouts at Regina General and Pasqua Hospital in Regina; these changes will improve infection control and efficiency and modernize eleven operating rooms to better serve and accommodate patients;

complete renovation of the kitchen at Echo Lodge Special Care Home in Fort Qu'Appelle to enhance safe food handling and improve food service with the addition of a breakfast bar where residents enjoy meals with a home-like view into the kitchen and interaction with dietary staff; and

replacement of boiler systems the Norquay Health Centre to ensure the system can provide both redundancy and extra heating capacity to meet the comfort needs of residents and and staff when needed.

Investments in infrastructure and maintenance support patient and staff safety and enhance service delivery. The remaining funding will be spent on priority projects expected to be completed by the end of this fiscal year.

