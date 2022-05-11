Board of Public Works approves funding for clean water and the Chesapeake Bay

Grants and loans will reduce pollution, improve drinking water system

BALTIMORE (May 11, 2022) – The Maryland Board of Public Works in Annapolis approved more than $7 million in grants and loans today to reduce pollution and improve a drinking water system. The board is composed of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Peter Franchot.

“These are smart environmental investments that protect public health and safety while greening and growing the state’s economy,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles.

The following projects were approved today:

Braddock and Jennings Run Sewage Conveyance Improvements project – Allegany County Funding of $5,445,701 – a $4,764,988 Bay Restoration Fund grant, a $170,178 grant in the form of forgiveness of the principal of a Water Quality State Revolving Loan Fund loan and a $510,535 Water Quality State Revolving Loan Fund loan, all to Allegany County – will help fund a project to replace two deteriorated sewage pumping stations with one regionalized pump station and to rehabilitate the aging sewage force main to convey sewage from the Braddock and Jennings Run area to the City of Cumberland for treatment at the Cumberland Wastewater Treatment Plant. This project will be constructed in accordance with resiliency guidelines developed to reduce climate change risks to such projects.

Braddock Run and Wills Creek Water Utility Improvement project – Allegany County Funding of $1,526,408 – a $763,204 grant in the form of forgiveness of the principal of a Water Quality State Revolving Loan Fund loan and a $763,204 Water Quality State Revolving Loan Fund loan, both to the LaVale Sanitary Commission, will help fund the replacement of an aging water transmission main along Wills Creek and the Route 40 corridor in Allegany County. The improvements will provide residents with a safe and sustainable supply of water for drinking and fire protection. This project is part of the Braddock and Jennings Run Sewage Conveyance Improvements project. This project will be constructed in accordance with resiliency guidelines developed to reduce climate change risks to such projects.

Union Bridge Wastewater Treatment Plant Enhanced Nutrient Removal Upgrade project – Carroll County A $99,800 Bay Restoration Fund grant to the Town of Union Bridge will fund the preparation of a preliminary engineering report as part of the planning for construction of an Enhanced Nutrient Removal upgrade at the Union Bridge Wastewater Treatment Plant. After the upgrade, the facility will reduce its nitrogen discharge by 83% and its phosphorus discharge by 92%, significantly reducing the amount of nutrients to the Little Pipe Creek and ultimately the Chesapeake Bay. Excessive amounts of nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus lead to lowered levels of oxygen needed to support aquatic life in waterways, including the Chesapeake Bay. Enhanced Nutrient Removal upgrades of wastewater treatment plants are a critical component of Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay restoration plan. This project will be constructed in accordance with coastal and non-coastal resiliency guidelines developed as part of the Coast Smart Program to reduce climate change risks to such projects.

