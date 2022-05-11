Henosis Foundation & Diamond Infrastructure Development Unite to Advance Innovative Solutions

The ESI Summit assembles influential leaders to advance innovative global solutions for the current environmental and climate crisis.

Energy and environmental problems are closely related, as our current practices make it nearly impossible to produce, transport, or consume energy without significant environmental impact. The environmental problems directly related to energy production and consumption include air pollution, climate change, water pollution, thermal pollution, and solid waste disposal.

As many are aware, it is the time for innovation in our energy space, and for acting boldly to advance solutions. With hydrocarbons supplying over 60% of the world’s energy, since 1995, the total world energy production has nearly doubled (~95%). Fossil fuels supply around 71% of energy usage, with the remaining renewable energy being broken down into 6% wind, 17% hydropower, 3% solar, and 3% others.

With the recognition that our current energy practices are not sustainable and with the understanding that energy is a major contributor to our current environmental crisis, after months of research and collaboration, the Henosis Foundation (HF) is proud to introduce the “Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure (ESI) Special Summit”.

Henosis was created to work in tandem with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations. These goals, serve as a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future, and include building resilient infrastructure, promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and fostering innovation.

The “ESI Special Summit” was founded to achieve quantifiable progress when leadership, commerce, science, technology, public and private investment act in coordination to respond to major global challenges. The weekend-long event will assemble “Only 100” selected world-class influential leaders, meeting the summit’s stringent selection process, in the energy and infrastructure industries to participate in solutions for the energy sector at its highest levels. One such challenge being the immediate need for an innovative, rapidly deployable worldwide, commercially feasible alternative energy solution. As everyone should know by now, no such solution exists or is currently available in any such form.

After much research, Henosis has selected Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. (DIDI) for their astute solution/solutions to these pressing energy deficiencies.

Texas’ own DIDI, a groundbreaking force in the alternative energy sector, led by Georg Engelmann, President, and CEO, as well as Board Member with Kenneth W. Welch Jr., prolific Inventor, Founder, and CEO of Global Oceanic Designs, Inc. and, SeaDog Systems, Inc., will be featured as “Key Innovators” at this year’s summit.

This partnership, forged to be one for the ages, as Henosis Foundation (named after Ancient Greek: ἕνωσις) meaning mystical “oneness”, “union” or “unity” has the Mission to create an Equilibrium between Humans and their Environment.

ESI, aimed to be an “Inaugural Yearly Summit” is being developed to assemble, the most influential leaders in the Energy, Infrastructure, and Development Industries along with the strength and support of the Global Foundations directed by HF, to advance innovative global solutions for the current environmental and climate crisis, providing a clear and direct future, for our children’s children, as the ever-changing world Advances.

This year’s Special Summit will offer Global insights into the key issues/challenges currently hindering forward progress, along with the inherent problems, associated with the systems being deployed, followed by HF & DIDI’s in-depth solution.

As experts have noted, solar and wind facilities can have a harmful impact on the environment and can’t be sustained on a large scale. The production of solar and wind facilities often creates a greater carbon footprint than many realize, leaving behind pollutants with no means of decomposing. In addition, toxic rare earth mining, combined with China’s geopolitical control that comes with such mining and trade only enhances the problematic aspects further. And lastly, the equipment that powers these alternative energies is often plagued by low reliability.

Alternative energies, like solar and wind, also have a very high-capacity cost per megawatt and underreported deficit capacity factors. The industry states deficient capacity factors lead to low avoided emissions and low avoided energy cost per dollar invested. This means the burden on taxpayers to create these facilities simply isn’t worth it.

DIDI has been selected by HF to present alternative solutions to the complex issues facing our world today, as outlined above.

They will be introducing their advanced Hydropower Systems, including the SeaDog Wave Energy Carousel and other technologies developed by Global Oceanic Designs, Inc., & SeaDog Systems, Inc. related to global energy and infrastructure technologies.

Their dynamic systems provide a truly clean, recyclable, cold, grid-scale wave energy-driven hydropower network, that works in the same order, if not better, than the current economic and fiscal efficiency of hydroelectric dams, “Without the Dam”. These proprietary systems offer another feature, they work “On or Offshore”.

Systems that evade the numerous environmental impacts of dams or the disastrous consequences caused by large-scale dam failure along with other risks are also involved in stored/pumped hydro facilities. Innovative designs that will “Re-Write the Future of Hydroelectric Power”.

Henosis foundation will be showcasing this truly disruptive technology on the leading edge of alternative energy, along with a special announcement of its grid-scale, onshore, wave energy production system… a Global First!

Henosis Foundation’s ESI summit 2022 will enable leaders to chart a clear vision along with an informed future course for their organizations. The goal of the ESI Summit is to converge the best and brightest manufacturers, implementers, and developers to foster solutions/alliances with those in attendance. Solutions to deliver new world changes, that will alter the course of the Global energy movement, offering a more robust, stable, and sustainable power/water system, for future generations.

The ESI Summit will prove to be a weekend of clarity, idea generation, renewed vision, networking, and fun! This Special Summit will also feature a Gala with well-known entertainers, great food, an open bar, well-appointed guest rooms, and amenities, held at the internationally acclaimed Four Seasons® Hotel, with their quality and highly personalized service. This invite-only Special Summit will soon be shared with a select group of industry leaders within the coming weeks.

“Innovative Technologies for a Better Tomorrow”