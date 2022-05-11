Submit Release
Tree removal scheduled on WY295 south of Powell

POWELL, Wyo. —  A large tree leaning over WY295 at the Willwood corner south of Powell is scheduled for removal on Tuesday, May 17.

"This operation is dependent on the weather, but we are planning to start this 1-day project about 8:30 a.m. May 17 to minimize conflicts with commuter traffic," said Wyoming Department of Transportation area maintenance supervisor Brian Pittman of Basin.

Pittman said motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes, "depending on conditions, but we are hoping to limit delays to 2-3 minutes."

Pittman said tree removal will be done "from the top down to avoid connecting with power lines crossing above that intersection."

WYDOT has placed digital message signs on each end of the Willwood corner along WY295, notifying motorists of the highway safety maintenance project.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.   

