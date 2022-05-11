Crystal Fitisemanu Named General Manager of Aeronet Los Angeles
Aeronet’s busiest operation gets new leadershipDOMINGUEZ HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crystal Fitisemanu has been brought in to run Aeronet Worldwide’s Los Angeles station. It’s the company’s second largest facility, but most active, and also houses a number of eCommerce fulfillment operations.
Ms. Fitisemanu has 26 years in the logistics industry. Most recently, she was Terminal Manager for Pilot Freight Services, managing a roster of over 100 employees, but has also spent time with Stevens Global Logistics and Eagle Global Logistics. She has extensive experience on, both, the domestic and international side of logistics industry, which matches well with the type of business handled by Aeronet Los Angeles.
She assumes the role from Robert Turner, who was recently promoted to be Executive Vice President of the Management Group at Aeronet’s corporate office (in Irvine, California).
About Aeronet Worldwide:
Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.
