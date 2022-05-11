2022-05-11 09:44:12.017 Independence Minit Mart Sells $50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket

2022-05-11 09:44:12.017

A Powerball ticket purchased at Minit Mart, 11109 E. 23rd St. S. in Independence, matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn on April 27, plus the Powerball number, to win a $50,000 “Match 5” prize. The winning numbers that night were 11, 36, 61, 62 and 68 with a Powerball of 4.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $68 million. If Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is hit, the “Jackpot Reset” promotion will activate – giving players who buy three Powerball plays on a single ticket a free $2 Powerball ticket.

Players who purchased tickets in Jackson County in FY21 won more than $92.3 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $22.4 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.