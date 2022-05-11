2022-05-11 11:29:47.64 $60,000 Pick 4 Prize Won in Jackson

Submit Release
A Missouri Lottery player won a $60,000 prize on a Pick 4 ticket after playing the Combo play type in the April 14 evening drawing. 

The winning numbers drawn were 5-5-2-2. Since the player chose the Combo play type, his numbers – 2-5-2-5 – allowed him to win as if he had matched the numbers in the exact order they were drawn. Because he had 10 plays on one ticket with this same number combination, he won on all 10 plays.

The winning ticket was purchased at Jackson ZX, 1831 E. Jackson Blvd., in Jackson.

Pick 4 is drawn daily at 12:45 p.m. and 8:59 p.m. Pick 4 has over a 1,000 daily winners with prizes that start at $60 on a $1 play.

In FY21, players in Cape Girardeau County won more than $11.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $7.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

