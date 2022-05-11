Submit Release
Demographic statistics for the 1st quarter of 2022

MACAU, May 11 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the total population as at end-March 2022 decreased by 1,500 quarter-to-quarter to 681,700, mainly attributable to a drop in the number of non-resident workers living in Macao. Women outnumbered men, with the female population (361,300) accounting for 53.0% of the total population.

A total of 1,178 live births were delivered in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 114 quarter-to-quarter. Male babies totalled 641 and the sex ratio at birth stood at 119.4, corresponding to 119.4 male babies per 100 female babies.

Mortality increased by 2 quarter-to-quarter to 610 in the first quarter. The top three underlying causes of death were Neoplasms (206), Diseases of the Circulatory System (165) and Diseases of the Respiratory System (78).

In the first quarter of 2022, new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permit (620) and individuals newly granted right of abode (215) increased by 2 and 124 respectively quarter-to-quarter. On the other hand, number of non-resident workers at end-period (167,738) dropped by 3,360.

A total of 817 cases of marriage registration were recorded in the first quarter, up by 5 quarter-to-quarter.

