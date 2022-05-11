The DSEDJ reminds parents and students to keep abreast of the latest information on weather and school suspension (if any) before going to school tomorrow morning

MACAU, May 11 - The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) has maintained close communication with the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG). In view of the uncertainty of Macao weather tomorrow (May 12), the randomness of the occurrence of rainstorms and great uncertainty in rainfall areas, the two Bureaus take the safety of students as the utmost consideration, while balancing learning routines and making dynamic assessments in response to actual weather changes.

The DSEDJ reminds parents and students to keep abreast of the latest weather information, especially the class arrangements announced by the DSEDJ before going to school tomorrow morning. When a red or black rainstorm warning signal is issued or when there is exceptional weather that has a significant impact on students’ safety, the DSEDJ will announce class suspension of the corresponding education levels in accordance with the mechanism. When a yellow rainstorm warning signal is issued, parents may consider their children to set off to school at a later time or consider whether their children should continue to go to school in the light of the weather situations. Schools should exercise flexibility to deal with late arrival or absence applications from parents. Arrangements for assessments such as tests and examinations (if any) should be adjusted or make-up assessments should be provided. Cross-border students who are unable to return to school, due to inclement weather of the place where they are, should stay at home for safety.

In the event of class suspension due to rainstorm, schools are required to keep the school premises open during normal operating hours, arrange staff to look after the students who have arrived at school, provide appropriate educational activities as well as exercise flexibility to arrange and handle students’ assessments. Schools are also required to implement various precautionary measures against flooding, including setting up waterproof gates in advance, inspecting school buildings and facilities, relocating equipment and monitoring the electrical system.