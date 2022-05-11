Cresa Invites Igor to Join its Smart Buildings Solutions Initiative
Multinational commercial RE firm and smart buildings division adds new IoT technology provider to provide best-in-class connectivity to workplace clientsNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cresa Global and the Cresa New York Smart Buildings Solutions (“SBS”) team announced the addition of Igor, Inc. to their SBS platform. Igor is best known for its Nexos IoT platform, an end-to-end IoT platform that connects office devices and sensors through a digital ceiling. The platform enables users to concurrently manage a multitude of different systems, sensors and equipment across a building or workspace, including lighting, access control, heating and cooling systems, occupancy sensors, audio-visual equipment, window shades, and more. All are focused on today’s worldwide sustainability initiatives.
“Igor’s Nexos platform is a natural fit for our diverse program of office-focused IoT partners,” said James A. Pirot, Managing Principal at Cresa and Founder of the Cresa Smart Building Solutions (SBS) platform. “The disruptive technology initiatives of IoT have quickly evolved to expand deliverables through smart sensory deployment. This allows landlords and end users to capture the data required for workplace utilization, as well as what is required for compliance with the Climate Mobilization Act and New York City’s Local Law 97 mandates.”
“Cresa and Igor are a natural fit,” said Dwight Stewart, the Founder and CEO of Igor. “We provide market-leading technology with our IoT smart building platform, Nexos, and Cresa provides market-leading consultation, advisory, and design services. Combined, our complimentary strengths benefit clients who seek to implement smart technology to achieve their business outcome goals.”
Igor’s Nexos has been devised as a user-friendly system with easy-to-use dashboards and common-sense commands to link a wide range of systems and devices in one unifying platform. By uniting devices with a standard, structured PoE network, Nexos provides superior bandwidth, reliability, security, and scalability compared to alternative IoT technologies — all while offering the flexibility to adapt to diverse user case scenarios
Added Mr. Pirot, “The new criteria for any post-Covid workplace environment encompasses sustainability, indoor air quality (IAQ), and Well standards. By today’s standards, it is incumbent upon landlords, occupiers, and developers to include advanced technology in all space planning and project development discussions. We are excited to offer Igor along with our other SBS options to clients and prospective clients as we fulfill the obligation and commitment for a carbon neutral environment.”
Mr. Stewart continued, “We see two main drivers in smart building technology adoption today: sustainability and the human experience. Nexos can contribute significantly to LEED and WELL Building points and certifications, and toward meeting regulations on data reporting. Additionally, in today’s world, buildings need to have a purpose beyond shelter or else why would anyone leave their home office. World class structures start by designing with intention around how humans use the space, then the technology is layered on top to make the human experience seamless and healthy, and then the walls are built. We are excited to be in alignment with Cresa on providing technology solutions to meet these challenges.”
Cresa’s Smart Buildings Solutions continues to establish partnerships with national and global firms within the Smart Building technology sector. Together, these technology partners enable Cresa to advise on modifying existing space programming for occupiers along with base-building infrastructure systems, while agnostically utilizing current providers of similar technology services to meet Environmental Social Governance standards and sustainability goals.
About Cresa
Cresa is the world's largest commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Delivered across every industry, its services include Consulting, Facilities Management, Global Portfolio Solutions, Investment Banking, Lease Administration, Location Strategy & Economic Development Incentives, Project Management, Transaction Management and Workplace Strategy. With over 1000 employees in more than 80 offices globally, Cresa partners with occupiers everywhere. For more information, visit www.cresa.com.
About Igor
Nexos, Igor's flagship product, is a PoE-based IoT smart building platform that incorporates hardware, software, and cloud analytics to enable smart and secure buildings. Combined with an open API and real-time data, Nexos is a future proof technology that seamlessly integrates advanced lighting controls with building systems, low-voltage devices, business applications and more. Now installed in more than 20 countries, Nexos delivers on the global market’s readiness to enter the IoT world. With Nexos, companies can transform their spaces into agile smart buildings with easy to install, innovative technology.
