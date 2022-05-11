General Services Announces New Lease for the Maryland Department of Human Services Headquarters

May 11, 2022

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) announced Maryland Board of Public Works (BPW) approval of a new leased headquarters for the Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS) in the Baltimore Central Business District.

Over the past year DGS has been publishing solicitations for the leasing of commercial office space in Baltimore’s downtown business district for state agencies including the Departments of Health, Aging, Planning, and Budget and Management. DHS marks the first agency to fulfill their request for proposal and obtain a new leased headquarters.

“This new lease is the next big step to bringing nearly 3,300 state employees to downtown Baltimore,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “The state will continue working to revitalize Baltimore City through initiatives like this investment in the downtown business district. A strong Maryland depends on a strong Baltimore.”

DHS will be transitioning from their State-owned headquarters building located at 311 W Saratoga Street to leased space at 25 S Charles Street. The new location will provide a modern, efficient, safe workplace for staff to operate. The new headquarters will realize a 30% reduction in space from the current headquarters and will provide an annual reduction in operating costs to the agency of nearly $1.5 million. Additionally, this relocation will result in cost avoidance of $5.2 million in maintenance backlog expenses and capital repairs.

“DGS will continue to positively affect Baltimore as we proceed to move more agencies into the central business district,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “As the state moves forward in the repositioning of our agencies, it is my hope that others will be inspired to do the same.”

In April 2021, the Hogan administration announced a plan to positively impact Baltimore City, by moving state employees from the State Center campus into the central business district. The plan intentionally seeks to absorb approximately 1 million square feet of an expanding vacancy rate in the central business district of 3 million square feet.

“Moving from the historic building constructed in 1888 will improve efficiency and support Governor Hogan’s customer service promise, while providing an exceptional 21st-century work environment for our employees,” said DHS Secretary Lourdes R. Padilla. “Everyone stands to benefit from a fresh change of venue.”

More than 3,300 state employees who currently work in state office buildings located at the State Center and Saratoga Street campuses will relocate to more modern, efficient work spaces, allowing the state workforce to have greater access to Baltimore’s amenities and businesses. The new leased office space will be influenced by DGS’ new space standards and the state’s new telework policies, and will signal a new model for providing service to the citizens of Maryland.

