UMT Joins Fraternal Order of Police University Consortium

UMT Graduation Celebration NFOPU UMT Graduates

Making Higher Education Accessible to Police Workforce

We’re delighted to be part of the NFOPU consortium to make our education programs accessible to the law enforcement community.” — Dr. J. Davidson Frame, UMT Academic Dean

ARLINGTON, VA, US, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In April, the University of Management and Technology (UMT) joined the National Fraternal Order of Police University consortium (NFOPU consortium). The consortium is comprised of 23 colleges and universities that offer degree programs to serve the educational needs of police first-responders, as well as their families.

UMT’s programs are 100% online, offering students full flexibility in how they carry out their studies. Courses are self-paced, enabling students to earn their degrees quickly or to stretch out their studies to accommodate busy work and family obligations. They are affordable ($250 per credit-hour and no out of pocket cost for the textbook for qualified students – no need for student loans at this rate).

“We’re delighted to be part of the NFOPU consortium,” states UMT Academic Dean, Dr. Davidson Frame. “We’ve had strong Criminal Justice and Homeland Security degree and certificate programs for many years, and by joining the NFOPU consortium, we are able to connect with a broader academic community in the criminal justice and homeland security arena.”

UMT’s criminal justice and homeland security degree programs were established fourteen years ago and have educated over thousands professionals in criminal justice, homeland security, first-responders and administrators. Degrees offered are at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral level. While most students stick with a criminal justice or homeland security curriculum, many study in other disciplines to strengthen their professional capabilities as consultants, administrators, business managers or government employees.

For information on how UMT may help FOP members and their family members to achieve their educational goals, click on UMT NFOPU page.

About UMT

The University of Management and Technology is an accredited university located in Arlington VA. Since 1998, UMT has built a strong global higher learning community through its online and distance education. Geographical boundaries do not limit UMT and its students who reside in 50 states, the District of Columbia, 4 US territories of the United States, and 78 countries worldwide. As of May 2022, UMT has provided various levels of education programs to 26,070 students. Of these, 15,286 have earned their degrees from UMT.

UMT Commencement Ceremony