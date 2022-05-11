Onyx Launches MoveMyHealthData Payer-to-Payer Exchange Service
SAFHIR: The First FHIR Interoperability Platform
First of its kind application enables consumers to transfer their health data when they change health plans
MoveMyHealthData enables consumers to build their longitudinal health record as they move between health plans”ELKRIDGE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onyx Technology, LLC launches MoveMyHealthData.com as the first and largest Payer-to-Payer Data Exchange Service with more than 140 Health Plans connected to the service.
MoveMyHealthData makes possible the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) interoperability objective of enabling consumers to move their health data with them when they switch to a new Health Plan in a simple three-step process:
1. Connect to your new Health Plan
2. Login to your old Health Plan
3. Authorize MoveMyHealthData to retrieve their data.
MoveMyHealthData enables Health Plans to gain greater insight to the health needs of their new members. For customers of Onyx's SAFHIR Interoperability Platform, the data retrieved by MoveMyHealthData is immediately incorporated into their FHIR Store and available to member's via the Patient Access API. Thanks to standardization based on the HL7 Fast Health Interoperability Resource (FHIR) specification, other health plans can easily integrate with MoveMyHealthData.
Onyx continues to connect to Health Plans and State Medicaid organizations that have launched a Patient Access API to meet the compliance requirements of the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Rule.
MoveMyHealthData.com is on target to be connected to more than 300 health plans by July 2022. This makes it the leading consumer-controlled Payer-to-Payer exchange application.
“MoveMyHealthData enables consumers to build their longitudinal health record as they move between health plans." said Mark Scrimshire, Onyx's Chief Interoperability Officer. "The insights from the data shared with their new health plan enables quality-driven organizations to provide better and more efficient care. Onyx is proud to be delivering solutions that transform interoperability in healthcare."
About Onyx
Onyx Technology, LLC, a subsidiary of NewWave Holdings is a healthcare interoperability solutions provider. Onyx emerged from work at NewWave for CMS in establishing the nation’s first nationwide FHIR-based API, Blue Button 2.0. Building on this experience and expertise, Onyx has partnered with Microsoft to build the industry’s leading platform for FHIR-based interoperable exchange. Focused on standards-based, interoperable technologies that ensure security, privacy and the delivery of the right information to the right place at the right time, Onyx is the expert in enabling our customers to garner the greatest value from their participation in the healthcare eco-system of tomorrow. Please visit us at www.onyxhealth.io as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Michael Corbin
NewWave
michael.corbin@newwave.io