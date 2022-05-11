Submit Release
News Search

There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,949 in the last 365 days.

Onyx Launches MoveMyHealthData Payer-to-Payer Exchange Service

SAFHIR: The First FHIR Interoperability Platform

First of its kind application enables consumers to transfer their health data when they change health plans

MoveMyHealthData enables consumers to build their longitudinal health record as they move between health plans”
— Mark Scrimshire, Onyx's Chief Interoperability Officer
ELKRIDGE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onyx Technology, LLC launches MoveMyHealthData.com as the first and largest Payer-to-Payer Data Exchange Service with more than 140 Health Plans connected to the service.

MoveMyHealthData makes possible the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) interoperability objective of enabling consumers to move their health data with them when they switch to a new Health Plan in a simple three-step process:

1. Connect to your new Health Plan
2. Login to your old Health Plan
3. Authorize MoveMyHealthData to retrieve their data.

MoveMyHealthData enables Health Plans to gain greater insight to the health needs of their new members. For customers of Onyx's SAFHIR Interoperability Platform, the data retrieved by MoveMyHealthData is immediately incorporated into their FHIR Store and available to member's via the Patient Access API. Thanks to standardization based on the HL7 Fast Health Interoperability Resource (FHIR) specification, other health plans can easily integrate with MoveMyHealthData.

Onyx continues to connect to Health Plans and State Medicaid organizations that have launched a Patient Access API to meet the compliance requirements of the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Rule.

MoveMyHealthData.com is on target to be connected to more than 300 health plans by July 2022. This makes it the leading consumer-controlled Payer-to-Payer exchange application.

“MoveMyHealthData enables consumers to build their longitudinal health record as they move between health plans." said Mark Scrimshire, Onyx's Chief Interoperability Officer. "The insights from the data shared with their new health plan enables quality-driven organizations to provide better and more efficient care. Onyx is proud to be delivering solutions that transform interoperability in healthcare."

About Onyx

Onyx Technology, LLC, a subsidiary of NewWave Holdings is a healthcare interoperability solutions provider. Onyx emerged from work at NewWave for CMS in establishing the nation’s first nationwide FHIR-based API, Blue Button 2.0. Building on this experience and expertise, Onyx has partnered with Microsoft to build the industry’s leading platform for FHIR-based interoperable exchange. Focused on standards-based, interoperable technologies that ensure security, privacy and the delivery of the right information to the right place at the right time, Onyx is the expert in enabling our customers to garner the greatest value from their participation in the healthcare eco-system of tomorrow. Please visit us at www.onyxhealth.io as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Michael Corbin
NewWave
michael.corbin@newwave.io

You just read:

Onyx Launches MoveMyHealthData Payer-to-Payer Exchange Service

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.