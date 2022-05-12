Sabio Group Announces Celebrity Speakers and Presenter for its ‘Disrupt’ CX digital transformation event in Spain
It’s an exciting time to be involved in our industry. At Disrupt, we’ll focus on unlocking the potential of people, tech & experience to help brands across Spain achieve great customer experiences”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Santiago Martinez, Country Manager for Sabio Spain
• Renowned physician, surgeon & specialist leadership, health and wellbeing speaker, Mario Alonso Puig, will close the one-day conference on Wednesday, June 8th
• Dr. Puig is joined by Daniel Lacalle, one of Spain’s most influential economists and professors as well as a leading author
• Journalist and TV presenter, Angie Rigueiro, will host the event, which is being held at La Casa de Lector, Matadero de Madrid
Dr. Mario Alonso Puig, the specialist physician, surgeon and motivational health and wellbeing speaker, will close the one-day conference in Madrid in June.
Dr Puig, a physician and surgeon at Harvard University Medical School, has dedicated much of his life to investigating how to unfold human potential in times of challenge, uncertainty and change.
He is joined by globally renowned economist and author, Daniel Lacalle, named as one of the world’s most influential economists for four consecutive years between 2016 and 2019. Dr. Lacalle is the author of several bestselling books on economics, with his works translated into English, Chinese and Portuguese with more than 100,000 copies sold worldwide.
‘Disrupt’, Sabio’s flagship technology event in Spain, will be hosted by Angie Rigueiro – the journalist and presenter on Antena Abierta, Antena 3’s Sunday afternoon magazine programme, and Antena 3 Noticias, the channel’s sports show.
Santiago Martinez, Country Manager for Sabio Spain, said: “It is wonderful to be hosting in-person events again and I am absolutely delighted by the calibre of guests and presenters we have secured for our Disrupt event in Madrid.
“It’s never been more important for contact centre advisors to be equipped with the tools they need to deliver a faster, smarter and more personalised service. The onus is now on brands to be supportive with a new generation of assistive, unified desktop technologies that integrate telephony, digital channels and CRM data insights.
“It’s an exciting time to be involved in our industry, and at Disrupt, we’ll focus on unlocking the potential of people, technology and experience to help brands across Spain achieve consistent and great customer and employee experiences.”
Tim Pickard, Chief Marketing Officer at Sabio said: “It’s time to unlock potential – the potential of people combined with technology to support customer and employee experiences.
“Disrupt Madrid is the ‘must attend’ digital CX transformation event of the year, showcasing the most exciting, trend-setting and innovative technologies from within our industry, brought to life by captivating, real-life use cases and first-hand experiences from a diverse selection of presenters.
“But tech is only the enabler – at Disrupt, you’ll learn how to turn those technologies inwards, helping you back your people and contact centre advisors with the same innovative solutions that you’re already using to support your customer journeys.
“Disrupt Spain will encapsulate everything that is good about Sabio and our industry – and we can’t wait to see you in June!”
Sabio’s Madrid event will be a physical gathering for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, with more than 300 delegates set to attend.
The event will also host digital transformation and customer experience specialists from the likes of Vodafone, Sky, Multiasistencia, HomeServe and loveholidays as well as CX leaders such as Avaya, Genesys, Twilio, Verint and Salesforce.
Disrupt Madrid ‘22 is free to attend and registrations are now open. You can register your interest in attending here.
