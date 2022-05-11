For Immediate Release: May 11, 2022

Contact: Heather McKnelly, 573-751-4008

Senator Elaine Gannon Works to Secure Funding for Jefferson County Ports

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, is proud to announce the budget finalized by the Missouri General Assembly includes $25 million in funding for the Jefferson County Port. This appropriation was a component House Bill 3004, which was passed by the Legislature on May 6.

“I was pleased to work with the chairman and vice-chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee to secure funding for the Jefferson County Port in next year’s state budget, and I know this $25 million allocation will serve as an economic stimulus for our county, region and the entire state,” said Sen. Gannon. “Throughout the budget process, we worked closely with the Jefferson County Port Authority and the county executive to ensure lawmakers were aware of their vision for the port and knew how vital this funding is to our local economy.”

The Jefferson County Port Authority was founded in 1976 to position the eastern border of the county as a confluence of river, rail and road. The secured funding will be utilized for port planning, land acquisition or construction of future projects.

Senator Gannon was elected to the Missouri Senate in 2020 after serving four terms in the Missouri House of Representatives. Prior to running for office, she worked as a junior high P.E. teacher and coach. Raised in Bismarck, Sen. Gannon lives in De Soto with her husband, Dennis. They are active members of the First Baptist Church of De Soto and have two sons.

For more information about Sen. Gannon and her legislation, please visit her official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Gannon.

