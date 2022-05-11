Chicago Park District Receives $35,000 Grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment
Equipment to help remove barrier for individuals with disabilities to participate in adaptive sports
This will build upon the decades of work the Chicago Park District has undertaken as a national leader in providing year-round recreation & leisure programs & services to Chicagoans with disabilities”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chicago Park District, a leading parks and recreation organization in Illinois, was recently awarded a $35,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.
The grant enabled Chicago Park District, a member of the Move United Network, to purchase equipment to support and enhance recreation programs for individuals with who are blind/low vision or have physical disabilities. Programs include sled hockey, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair softball, goalball, adaptive archery, adaptive cycling and adaptive mountain biking. This year, more than 200 youth and adults with physical disabilities and/or who are blind/visually impaired will benefit from having access to the new equipment.
“We are thankful to The Hartford and Move United for their generous grant award, which will support our efforts to better serve Chicago’s community with disabilities and enhance our adaptive sports program offerings with access to new equipment,” said Chicago Park District Interim Superintendent and CEO, Rosa Escareño. “This will build upon the five decades of work the Chicago Park District has undertaken as a national leader in providing year-round recreation and leisure programs and services to Chicagoans with disabilities.”
The Hartford has been inspiring human achievement through adaptive sports for nearly 30 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has seen first-hand the positive impact sports can have on people and is dedicated to making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible. This includes equipment donations to local sports clubs nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports in partnership with its world class Team Hartford athletes, and hosting The Hartford’s Competition Series, five premier competitive adaptive sports events.
