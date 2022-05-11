Prime Minister’s condolences over the death of the first President of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk

LITHUANIA, May 11 - Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has expressed condolences over the death of Leonid Kravchuk, the first President of an independent Ukraine.

‘Leonid Kravchuk will remain in the history as the leader who led Ukraine from the shackles of the Soviet Union to peaceful independence and sovereignty, which Ukraine is defending so bravely today. On behalf of the Government of Lithuania and my own, I would like to extend our condolences to the nation of Ukraine, and the family and friends of Leonid Kravchuk’, reads Prime Minister’s letter of condolences.

Leonid Kravchuk chaired the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which declared the country’s independence in 1991. He also held presidency of Ukraine from 1991 to 1994.

Photo credit: ELTA.