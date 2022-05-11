E-15 Summer Waiver and Misfueling Could Increase Operating Issues with Outdoor Power Equipment
E-15 Summer Waiver and Misfueling Could Increase Operating Issues with Outdoor Power Equipment and Small EnginesCONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In April, the Biden administration announced an emergency waiver to allow the sale of E-15, a blend of gas and 15% ethanol, during the summer months, in part, to help with high gas prices. Typically, this is prohibited between June and mid-September due to air quality concerns. Opening the sale of E-15 during the height of lawn & garden season will result in misfueling issues and more engine and fuel system problems than ever before.
E-15 is Bad for Outdoor Power Equipment
For outdoor power equipment, E-10 or lower is recommended. Although E-15 has been available at the pump for some time, it is NOT recommended for small engines and has NEVER been sold during the summer months. In fact, E-15 (a 50% increase in alcohol from E-10) comes with a host of unique problems for small engines:
• Ethanol attracts water (hygroscopic), so greater alcohol is more problematic
• More corrosive than E-10
• Causes gas to degrade faster
• Does not mix well with 2-cycle oil leading to metal on metal which can destroy 2-cycle engines
• Causes engines to run hotter than E-10
E-15 Misfueling Will Occur
A lethal combination of circumstances will lead to consumers misfueling with E-15 in outdoor power equipment:
• Gas prices have never been as high as they are now.
• Consumers are already confused by fueling choices and research shows most buy the cheapest price.
• E-15 has never been sold during the height of lawn & garden season.
Many pay no attention to the fuel or ethanol content they use in their outdoor power equipment, which is not rated for E-15 gas. With record high gas prices and today’s environment of high inflation, consumers will often choose the lower priced E-15 gas (instead of E-10). This is especially problematic because E-15 will now be available to them during lawn & garden season.
This misfueling with E-15 means the consumers will pay for it with equipment that will not start or runs poorly. And often, it will be the dealer or retailer that must resolve the issues caused by bad fuel.
What to Do
It is recommended that only E-10 or lower be used in outdoor power equipment. Always use a fuel stabilizer (like Ethanol Shield) in any gasoline used for outdoor power equipment and keep fuel stabilizer in any equipment that is stored. In addition, test the fuel quality (with quick gas test swabs) before putting it in your equipment, especially gas that has been sitting for any time. Finally, if the equipment will not start or runs poorly, a fuel system cleaner (like Mechanic In A Bottle) can be used to fix the fuel related issues. For more information about these solutions and more, visit www.B3CFuel.com.
