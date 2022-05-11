Amphitrite Digital Acquires Seas the Day Charters and Tall Ship Windy
Acquisitions follow incorporation of Amphitrite Digital, which uses digital technology to manage and operate tours
Amphitrite Digital is poised to leverage its digital operating foundation for TS Windy and Seas the Day Charters, to expand its tour activity operator business in the United States and the Caribbean.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading tour activity company Amphitrite Digital is poised for continued expansion after its recent acquisitions of Seas the Day Charters in the United States Virgin Islands and Tall Ship Windy, the official ambassador for the City of Chicago.
Ownership of the attractions follows the announcement of the April 1, 2022 incorporation of Amphitrite Digital, and the launch of its corporate website, amphitritedigital.com.
“We are pleased to announce the completion of the incorporation and the commencement of operations for Amphitrite Digital. As the owner of predecessor operations of Seas the Day Charters USVI and Tall Ship Windy in Chicago, Amphitrite Digital is poised to leverage its digital operating foundation to expand its tour activity operator business in both the United States and the Caribbean,” said Scott Stawski, Amphitrite Digital’s chairman and chief revenue officer.
Amphitrite Digital, which is the leading maritime tour operator in each of their markets, will serve more than 60,000 tour guests in 2022 and exceed $5 million in revenue. Amphitrite Digital’s business plan calls for the company to exceed $25 million in revenue by 2024 and $100 million in revenue by 2027.
The company uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean as part of its mission to provide guests the “Best Day of Their Vacation.”
Seas the Day Charters, www.seasthedayusvi.com, is the leading day charter company in the U.S. Virgin Islands and is rated number one with TripAdvisor. With 12 catamarans and power boats to choose from, guests enjoy day charters and maritime tours and activities throughout the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.
All Seas the Day captains are highly certified with the vessels they sail and first mates have years of experience aboard luxury sail vessels taking care of guests and the well-being of the boat.
Sailing from Navy Pier in Chicago, Tall Ship Windy, www.tallshipwindy.com, is a 148-foot, traditional four-masted topsail schooner. She offers skyline sails, fireworks cruises, pirate cruises and a variety of other public and private charters and boat tours in Chicago.
One of only three four-masted schooners still operating in the United States, Windy was designated as the official Tall Ship Ambassador for the City of Chicago in 2006. Operating from May through September at its berth on Navy Pier, Windy hosts more than 40,000 guests annually and has become a much-anticipated tradition for many individuals and families both in Chicago and the world.
Amphitrite Digital company’s phenomenal guest experience has led to exceptional guest ratings on Tripadvisor, Facebook and Google being selected for TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice Award in 2021. Seas the Day Charters and Tall Ship Windy combined have thousands of perfect online social media reviews.
For more information about Amphitrite Digital, visit amphitritedigital.com/investors.
About Amphitrite Digital
Amphitrite Digital uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. With several operating entities, including Seas the Day Charters USVI, Tall Ship Windy in Chicago and Magens Hideaway, Amphitrite Digital is already one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in Chicago and the U.S. Virgin Islands. With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, Amphitrite companies are consistently ranked as the leading tour activity operator in the markets they serve.
