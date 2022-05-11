Submit Release
News Search

There were 815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,926 in the last 365 days.

LifeTagger Announces User Experience and User Interface Improvements

The LifeTagger platform upgrades now allow for advanced scheduling and mobile-preview

This latest update will allow for even further integration into a business’ operations to create more amazing on-site experiences for stakeholders without requiring more staff.”
— LifeTagger Co-Founder Marlon Brown
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeTagger, a South Carolina start-up company whose proximity-driven technology can be seamlessly integrated into a company’s consumer engagement strategy, announced a new product update that provides customers more options to customize their virtual experiences, in advance of being on-site of a LifeTagger partner and then preview those experiences.

The new release makes the creation of LifeTags easier than ever. Users can now schedule tags to appear days, weeks, months, or even years in advance. The tags or workflows will now only appear between the times set. In addition, users can now preview tags as they would appear on their customers’ mobile devices. Insert sample workflow like ‘connect with a hotel brand, pre-set music in room, delivery of newspaper and room service.’

“We are continuously working to improve the LifeTagger platform for our customers,” said LifeTagger Co-Founder Marlon Brown. “This latest update will allow for even further integration into a business’ operations to create more amazing on-site experiences for stakeholders without requiring more staff.”

LifeTagger’s platform can be used through LifeTagger LifeCodes, the LifeTagger app, or can be integrated into a business’ third party app to run the platform. By utilizing LifeTagger technology, organizations transform and streamline the delivery of the right experiences to your stakeholders where, how, and when they need. Founded in 2017 by Brown and co-founder Kendruck Pullen, LifeTagger is a proximity-driven business solution capable of transforming organization’s information, service, and experience delivery.

If you are interested in implementing LifeTaggers’s innovative technology platform or would like more information, please visit http://www.lifetaggerapp.com/.

Brian Prokes
Rhythm Communications
+1 (407) 592-9259
bprokes@rhythmcommunications.com

You just read:

LifeTagger Announces User Experience and User Interface Improvements

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.