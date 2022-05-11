LifeTagger Announces User Experience and User Interface Improvements
The LifeTagger platform upgrades now allow for advanced scheduling and mobile-preview
This latest update will allow for even further integration into a business’ operations to create more amazing on-site experiences for stakeholders without requiring more staff.”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeTagger, a South Carolina start-up company whose proximity-driven technology can be seamlessly integrated into a company’s consumer engagement strategy, announced a new product update that provides customers more options to customize their virtual experiences, in advance of being on-site of a LifeTagger partner and then preview those experiences.
— LifeTagger Co-Founder Marlon Brown
The new release makes the creation of LifeTags easier than ever. Users can now schedule tags to appear days, weeks, months, or even years in advance. The tags or workflows will now only appear between the times set. In addition, users can now preview tags as they would appear on their customers’ mobile devices. Insert sample workflow like ‘connect with a hotel brand, pre-set music in room, delivery of newspaper and room service.’
“We are continuously working to improve the LifeTagger platform for our customers,” said LifeTagger Co-Founder Marlon Brown. “This latest update will allow for even further integration into a business’ operations to create more amazing on-site experiences for stakeholders without requiring more staff.”
LifeTagger’s platform can be used through LifeTagger LifeCodes, the LifeTagger app, or can be integrated into a business’ third party app to run the platform. By utilizing LifeTagger technology, organizations transform and streamline the delivery of the right experiences to your stakeholders where, how, and when they need. Founded in 2017 by Brown and co-founder Kendruck Pullen, LifeTagger is a proximity-driven business solution capable of transforming organization’s information, service, and experience delivery.
If you are interested in implementing LifeTaggers’s innovative technology platform or would like more information, please visit http://www.lifetaggerapp.com/.
Brian Prokes
Rhythm Communications
+1 (407) 592-9259
bprokes@rhythmcommunications.com