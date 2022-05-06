2022-05-06 14:19:03.59 $50,000 Show Me Cash Prize Won in Lincoln

2022-05-06 14:19:03.59

After checking her ticket from the April 22 Show Me Cash drawing, a Missouri Lottery player was excited to realize all of her numbers matched the winning numbers drawn.

“I went outside to tell my husband I’d matched all the numbers,” the player said. “And he was just like, ‘Okay.’”

Upon realizing her husband wasn’t understanding what that meant, she quickly explained they had won the $50,000 jackpot prize.

“I told him that I’d won $50,000, and he just goes, ‘No, you did not!’” she said.

The winner also said the win was extra special because she had played a special set of numbers comprised of important family dates on the ticket she purchased at Bullseye Lincoln, 100 Highway 65, in Lincoln.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. The winning numbers on April 22 were 7, 8, 10, 25 and 28.

In FY21, players in Benton County won more than $3.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $362,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $525,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.