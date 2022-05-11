Submit Release
Celebrating National School Nurse Day!

Today is National School Nurse Day, and the Maine Department of Education thanks and celebrates all of Maine’s school nurses.

Maine’s school nurses do essential work providing the daily care and support students depend on. And throughout the pandemic, school nurses have been on the frontlines providing the leadership and care essential to keeping our schools safe, healthy, and open. 

The Sea Dogs recently held a special night honoring nurses and Education Commissioner Pender Makin provided a special message to school nurses that you can watch below. 

News Center Maine will also air a special conversation with Maine school nurses tonight at 5:30pm and 6pm as part of National School Nurse Day. The special will include shout outs from students across Maine thanking their school nurses.

Happy National School Nurse Day and thank you for everything that you do!

