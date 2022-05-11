Finnair Technical Services Taps Into SkySelect’s Platform to Digitize Its Aircraft Parts Purchasing Process.

SkySelect has signed an agreement with Finnair Technical Services to digitize the procurement of aircraft parts and drive innovation within the flagship carrier

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the flagship carrier of Finland, boasting a fleet size of approximately 80 aircraft, time savings and cost savings can have an exponential impact on the overall success of Finnair Technical Services.

The carrier prides itself on its innovative and sustainable approaches to air travel. Finnair strives to be carbon neutral by 2045 and cut its net CO2 emissions by 50% by 2025.

“SkySelect’s transformative approach to parts purchasing, using advanced AI algorithms, makes us overall more efficient while aligning with our top-level company strategic cornerstones of innovation and sustainability,” says Pete Reinikkala, Finnair Head of Supply Chain Management.

In addition to digitizing and automating purchasing, SkySelect gives Finnair Technical Services tools for its sustainable development targets by consolidating and reducing the carbon footprint. The platform helps to combine shipments, simplify logistics and minimize the number of shipments.

“It’s great to work with customers like Finnair who push the entire industry towards efficiency, innovation, and sustainability, said Jeroen van Duren, SkySelect Head of Implementation. “We’re proud to not only digitize and automate Finnair’s parts purchasing process but work together to improve air transportation for everyone involved.”

About Finnair

Finnair is a network airline specialized in connecting Europe and Asia with the shorter northern route via its Helsinki hub.

Founded in 1923, Finnair is one of the oldest continuously operating airlines in the world. The carrier is part of the oneworld Alliance.​

​Sustainability is at the core of its strategy. Finnair's long-term target is carbon neutrality: The carrier wants to maintain the social and economic benefits enabled by air connections, while dramatically reducing the carbon footprint of air travel.



About SkySelect

Airlines & MROs are actively turning towards digital technology to overcome the current challenges faced in the aviation Industry.

SkySelect is a eProcurement-as-a-Service (ePaaS) platform for aircraft material. We combine people, processes, and technology to enable airlines to digitize and automate parts purchasing for leaner and more asset-light operations.

We currently serve airlines such as Azul, Iberia, LATAM, TAP, and JetBlue. With our typical customer, we can fully automate up to 70% of their purchasing and capture up to 20% price savings from day one.

In addition to real dollar savings and improved process efficiency, we help mitigate risks brought on by today’s supply chain and labor challenges.

SkySelect was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in the US. Our team brings together expertise from aviation, supply chain, and technology. We are working with 20+ airlines and MROs across the Americas and EMEA region, and we are backed by reputable investors from Silicon Valley, including Bain Capital Ventures and Lux Capital. For more, visit www.skyselect.com

