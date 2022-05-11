HAIR ENHANCEMENT CENTERS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF ITS 6TH LOCATION AND A NEW LINE OF MEDICAL GRADE HAIR REGROWTH PRODUCTS
Hair Enhancement Centers is proud to announce the opening of its new location in Keller, TX and a full line of HEC branded medical grade hair regrowth products
The opening of our 6th location in under a year is a testament to our vision, the results obtained by our valued clients and our dedicated HEC team members”SOUTHLAKE, TX, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair Enhancement Centers (HEC) is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Keller, TX. This is HEC’s 6th location in the DFW area. In addition, HEC announced it has expanded its proven FDA-cleared clinical hair growth laser treatment offering to include a full line of HEC branded medical grade hair regrowth products including: replenish shampoo, restorative conditioner and regrowth serum to augment the remarkable results achieved from its laser treatments.
— Paul Herchman, CEO, Hair Enhancement Centers
For its Keller location, HEC is working with well-respected, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Vishnu Rumalla. Dr. Rumalla owns and operates Tarrant Plastic Surgery and is proud to now offer their valued patients a safe, proven and effective hair enhancement/regrowth treatment. Hair loss is a treatable medical condition, and Hair Enhancement Centers uses proven FDA-cleared clinical hair growth laser devices to virtually eliminate hair loss. Clinical studies have shown a success rate of over 90% for both men and women.
“We have been successfully helping clients meet their health and aesthetic goals for years, and recently decided that hair enhancement was a logical extension of services to better serve the needs of our loyal patients,” said Dr. Rumalla, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon “After exploring hair enhancement options, the ability to offer a safe, proven and effective non-surgical hair loss option to our patients led us to the association with Hair Enhancement Centers.”
“We are so pleased to be working with the Dr. Rumalla and the Tarrant Plastic Surgery practice to bring our proven hair enhancement treatment to patients in Keller and the surrounding areas” said Paul Herchman, CEO, Hair Enhancement Centers, “The opening of our 6th location in under a year is a testament to our vision, the results obtained by our valued clients and our dedicated HEC team members.”
The newly introduced HEC line of medical grade hair regrowth products is the perfect complement to HEC’s Clinical Hair Growth Laser treatments. While the HEC Laser does the heavy lifting to help you keep, improve, and grow your hair, the HEC Hair Care product line is designed to create a healthy environment for your scalp, helping to create protocol to make the laser treatments as effective as possible.
“At HEC our team is dedicated to providing the most effective combination of hair growth treatments and has been researching topical options for the past year to provide the best solution to augment our clinically proven, FDA-cleared laser treatments” said John Carullo, President, Hair Enhancement Centers, “Helping our clients achieved their hair restoration goals is our passion and our new HEC line of hair regrowth products will further facilitate this mission.”
About Hair Enhancement Centers:
Hair Enhancement Centers was founded on the premise that hair loss is a treatable medical condition and that its clinical hair growth laser treatments are the best non-surgical solution to treat hair loss in men and women of all ages. Hair Enhancement Centers use only FDA-cleared devices and partners with respected, local physicians to offer this breakthrough treatment to their patients. The new line of HEC branded, medical grade hair regrowth products are designed to enhance the results of the laser treatments. Hair Enhancement Centers has grown this year from a single location in Southlake, TX one year ago to 6 locations, providing service in Dallas, Frisco, Waxahachie, Colleyville and Keller.
About Tarrant Plastic Surgery:
Led by Dr. Vishnu Rumalla, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Tarrant Plastic Surgery has been providing comfortable and advanced treatments for all of their patients in Ft. Worth and the surrounding area for years. Dr. Rumalla can perform a comprehensive scope of face, breast, and body procedures at Tarrant Plastic Surgery’s fully accredited surgical center.
For more information about Tarrant Plastic Surgery or Dr. Rumalla, please visit www.tarrantplasticsurgery.com.
