Americana/ Folk/christian Band Delighted Soul drops Ep, Title "The Color Of My Heart" May 13th with Firebird Sounds

The Color Of My Heart

Delighted Soul is an Americana/Folk/Christian Band hailing from Maine. Paul Stookey of Peter,Paul & Mary call them folk & roll

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delighted Soul release Ep, The Color Of My Heart on Firebird Sounds, a new Music Distribution Company owned by Paula Hersom, VP of HZT Records.

“Folk and Roll” is the way Paul Stookey (of Peter, Paul & Mary fame) described the music of the McInnis brothers back in their beginning days in Maine. The same brothers have now added a third harmony, a beautiful female harmony, to theirs. Over the last 20 years they have added many original Gospel tunes praising God and His Son, Jesus Christ.

Their first real taste of success came with the release of two holiday songs entitled “Some Joy for Christmas” and “The Spirit of our Tree”, which at the time were the most requested songs at WABK in Gardiner, Maine. It was also played in rotation on more than 28 radio stations throughout the state of Maine, which is the group’s home state.

Before they decided that their hearts were in Americana/Folk/Gospel music, the group had already won a second-place award at the GMC Country Showdown in Augusta, Maine. They also had placed in the top five bands out of about 30 groups at the Bangor (Maine) State Fair.

In 1994, then known as the group “Manna”, they signed a management deal with the Joe Taylor Artist agency and played shows throughout Tennessee and at David Frizzell’s (“I’m Gonna Hire a Wino to Decorate Our Home”) private ranch. They were featured on the television show TNN’s Olde Time Gospel Hour with host David Frizzell. They played a tornado benefit show with Black Hawk and Jimmy Dean after the terrible storm left many without shelter. A family crisis ended their journey and they had to move back to Maine and put their dreams on hold….until now!

“Delighted Soul” now performs exclusively their own original music, which is written and based on their past personal experiences in battling drug and alcohol addictions, child abuse, divorce, relationships and religion. Their sole purpose with their music is to promote faith in GOD and to help others make better choices in their own life.

“Delighted Soul” consists of three members, Bruce McInnis Jr., Debby McInnis and James McInnis Sr. Bruce is a self-taught pianist who has written well over 50 songs and counting.