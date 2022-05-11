Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,920 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3001456

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley                            

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks              

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 05/11/2022 at 0340 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 11 Landgrove, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

 

ACCUSED: Kevin M. Divney                                             

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a one car motor vehicle crash in the area of Route 11 and Landgrove Hollow Road in the Town of Landgrove. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Kevin M. Divney. Divney showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUI. 

 

Divney was processed at the Winhall Police Department and was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 05/23/2022 at 0815 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/23/2022 at 0815 hours.              

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.