Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3001456

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 05/11/2022 at 0340 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 11 Landgrove, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Kevin M. Divney

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a one car motor vehicle crash in the area of Route 11 and Landgrove Hollow Road in the Town of Landgrove. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Kevin M. Divney. Divney showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUI.

Divney was processed at the Winhall Police Department and was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 05/23/2022 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/23/2022 at 0815 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421