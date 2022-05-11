Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22B3001456
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 05/11/2022 at 0340 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 11 Landgrove, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Kevin M. Divney
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a one car motor vehicle crash in the area of Route 11 and Landgrove Hollow Road in the Town of Landgrove. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Kevin M. Divney. Divney showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUI.
Divney was processed at the Winhall Police Department and was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 05/23/2022 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/23/2022 at 0815 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
