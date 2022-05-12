Offering Privacy-Centric Data and Marketing Solutions, Making Science and Silverbullet Group Announce Partnership
Two international digital acceleration agencies combine to help companies thrive in the cookieless future.
We are always interested in opportunities to expand our capabilities to better serve our customers...The partnership with Silverbullet offers talent and an expanded product pool.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making Science, an international digital acceleration agency, and the world-class data and digital solutions company Silverbullet Group, announced today their collaborative partnership to leverage their collective products, services, and talent to deliver data and marketing solutions so brands can thrive in the privacy-first, post-cookie era.
— José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, Chairmen and CEO of Making Science
This collaboration encompasses data and digital transformation and acceleration solutions centered around first-party data and analytics. The joint venture will revolutionize and expand the services of both companies – from first-party data strategy design and deployment to technical implementations and integrations across AdTech and MarTech platforms – to offer future-proof solutions for the cookieless marketing age.
The partnership will also provide an attractive Google offering, including an expert Google Marketing Platform Reselling Partner and advanced contextual video solutions across YouTube and TikTok. It will also leverage established partnerships with Salesforce Marketing Cloud and leading CDPs such as Treasure Data, a Softbank-owned platform.
“We are always interested in opportunities to expand our capabilities to better serve our customers,” said José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, Chairman and CEO of Making Science. “The partnership with Silverbullet offers talent and an expanded product pool, which harnesses Silverbullet’s reach across the US, UK, Northern Europe, Southern Europe, and Australia while also leveraging Making Science’s significant ‘offshore’ capabilities. This allows clients and partners to bolster the scale and scope of their work as we move toward a cookieless future.”
Furthering contextual intelligence capabilities (targeted advertising based on website content and relevance) is another focus of the partnership. By leveraging Silverbullet’s proprietary 4D algorithms, brands will be able to reach customers at the right place and time while ensuring their brand is safe and relevant. This advanced computer vision video solution enables sophisticated targeting across all addressable channels by identifying various signals, objects, logos, and potentially unsuitable content, which will be avoided.
“The joint venture with Making Science could not happen at a better time. As Google has confirmed the deprecation of the third-party cookie, our clients are seeking new, improved solutions for the privacy-first era,” said Ian James, Co-founder and CEO at Silverbullet. He continued, “Making Science’s solid relationship with Google, expansive talent, and impressive client relationships blends perfectly with Silverbullet’s proprietary 4D product, extensive first-party data skills, and global client footprint. Overall, this creates significant value for all of our clients and shareholders.”
Partnerships of this caliber are vital as concerns around data and privacy are mounting, and Google finally set a date for the deprecation of third-party cookies. In addition, the digital advertising market is growing at a rate of 13.9% and is estimated to reach $786.2 billion by 2026. Concurrently, online media activity momentum is building, and in 2021, global programmatic ad spending reached $155 billion, YouTube achieved $28.8 billion in ad revenue, and the Customer Data Platform marketplace accelerated to $3.5 billion.
About Making Science
Making Science is an international digital acceleration company with more than 1,000 employees and a presence in 13 markets: Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy, Germany, the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Georgia, and the US. Making Science focuses on digital advertising, data analytics, e-commerce, and cloud, all of which are continually expanding.
Making Science was ranked 15th in the FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies 2022, in the "Technology" category, and recognized as the fastest-growing Spanish company in the technology sector. Making Science also joined the Pledge1% initiative, supporting non-profit community organizations committed to making a major impact on the future.
In 2021, Making Science joined Local Planet, the world's largest network of independent media agencies, as a consulting partner specializing in digital, technology, and performance marketing for the international group, acquiring a 7% stake in the global holding company.
About Silverbullet
Silverbullet Group is a data and digital transformation company that delivers future-proofed solutions for a privacy-first, post-cookie era. Its combination of technology and expert professional services encompasses first-party data strategy and customer journey activation advisory, adtech and martech services, and a contextual intelligence engine that generates powerful business outcomes and customer-centric experiences.
Silverbullets’ global team delivers the best products and services to solve the biggest challenges our clients face today and tomorrow. With a global remit, they serve clients 24.7, globally, regionally, and locally. Headquartered in London, UK, the Group employs 70+ people in five countries across The Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
