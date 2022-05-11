Sen. Rick Brattin Votes for Election Integrity Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY — Conservative state Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, announces the Missouri Senate passed important election integrity legislation this week that will improve the security and integrity of elections and protect Missouri voters. House Bill 1878 covers such issues as Voter ID, prohibiting “Zuckerbucks” – the private funding of election offices by out-of-state billionaires and banning drop boxes and mail-in voting, which are potentially ripe for voter fraud.

“Missouri should have the strongest election laws in the country,” Sen. Brattin said. “There were enough problems around the country in the 2020 election that we need to do everything in our power to make sure ballots and voting are secure and that voters have full confidence in our elections.”

Several of the provisions that were ultimately passed in House Bill 1878 came from Sen. Brattin’s Senate Bill 695.

“There is no issue more pressing to our country than the integrity of our elections,” Sen. Brattin said. “If we don’t have confidence and trust in our elections, than we don’t have a country. Free and fair elections are part of what has allowed our country to endure and thrive for almost 250 years, and we owe it to the voters, our state and our country to fight for election integrity.”

Senator Brattin was elected to the Missouri Senate in 2020 after previously serving four terms in the Missouri House of Representatives and two years as Cass County Auditor. He serves as vice-chair of the Education Committee and also serves on General Laws, Local Government and Elections, the Joint Committee on Government Accountability and Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs. He lives in Harrisonville with his wife, Athena, and five children. They are members of Abundant Life Church in Lee’s Summit.

