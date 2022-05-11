Chief Chaplain of the Texas Guard and Famous Helicopter Descend on Corsicana for Veterans Parade on May 21, 2022

Rush Limbaugh Cigar Collection USCG Air Station Houston Military Challenge Coin, Holy Smokes

Col Thomas Mohler, Chief Chaplain Texas Guard brings Rush Limbaugh Cigar Collection to the Texas Veterans Parade. USCG MH 65 Dolphin rescue helicopter arrives

CORSICANA, TEXAS , USA , May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chief Chaplain of the Texas State Guard, Colonel Thomas Mohler is bringing his vintage Jeep and the Rush Limbaugh Cigar Collection to the Texas Veterans Parade in Corsicana, Texas on May 20 and 21, 2022. Afghanistan War Medal of Honor holder William Swenson, the Parade Grand Marshal, will ride in Col. Mohler's jeep at the front of the Parade at 10:00 am Saturday, May 21. The night before the Parade at the Palace Theater in Corsicana, Texas Colonel Mohler will provide the invocation at the Medal of Honor Event / Show. As the evening of patriotic music and military stories draw to a close he will present his "Holy Smokes Devotional" on 6th Street in front of the theater. The event is open to the public.

The U.S. Coast Guard's Houston Air Station is flying to the Parade in the world's most famous all-weather rescue helicopter. They want to be on hand as the 3,000 plus Veterans of Navarro County are honored. The MH 65E Dolphin helicopter has been the backbone of the search and rescue efforts for hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico for over a decade.

Col. Mohler has been deeply involved in the Operation Lone Star - Border Surge effort by the State of Texas to stem the record surge of immigrants. The operation is known in military terms as OLS-BS. Chaplain Mohler is responsible for 12 Chaplains and 26 Chaplain Assistants who are dealing with the complications of the Immigrate surge. "We have to deal with everything from the funeral for the Texas National Guard soldier who drowned trying to save immigrates, to suicides and other stresses of being deployed to defend the boarders of the Lone Star State."

By serving on the National Board of the non-profit Operation Deployed, Col Mohler became friends with the famous radio broadcaster Rush Limbaugh and his wife Kathryn. "Rush had a 20-foot by 20-foot climate controlled room in his home for his prized cigar collection. This collection included $250 Cuban cigars which dated back to 2006 " said Thomas Mohler. "When Rush died, his wife gave me many of these cigars which we now use to conduct Holy Smokes Christian Devotions. I am proud one of these will be held outside the Palace Theater at the conclusion of the Medal of Honor Show on Friday night May 20, 2022. It is the same program we do for our deployed troops on the Mexican - Texas border. "

The idea for Holy Smokes Devotionals came from the famous Theologian, Dr. Charles Haddon Surgeon, who said " Tonight I will go home and smoke a good cigar to the Glory of God. It is like an incense drifting to heaven." The devotionals are respite for active-duty military members who have been deployed to the Texas Border. The U.S. Border Patrol reported more than 1.6 million encounters with immigrates along the U.S.-Mexico border in the 2021 fiscal year. This is more than triple the number from just a couple of years ago.

Here is a short question and answer session with the head Chaplain of the 40 military bases of the Texas Guard:

Q: Why are parades which honor our military Veterans important?

A: There are too many of those in the younger generations who have no idea of what the Greatest World War II Generation, and the women and men from the Korean War, Desert Storm, and the War on Terror did for them. We must teach the sacrifices that these soldiers make to be away from home, to be away from their youthful employment. The Texas Veterans Parade awakens young people to what the military has done and is doing now to keep us safe.

Q: Why are you excited that Navarro County and Corsicana are doing this parade?

A: This Parade gives Veterans a chance to showcase their vehicles and the tools of their trade. But, it also gives the rest of the population that did not serve the opportunity to publicly appreciate those who did serve. Your parade founder Bill McNutt has a son, Will McNutt, who is a Major in the Texas Guard. He connected us, and I am so pleased to be able to drive on the historic brick streets of Corsicana with a Medal of Honor hero in my vintage Jeep.

The HM 65 E Dolphin helicopter will be piloted by Lt Commander Mike Freeman. Accompanying him will be Executive Officer Byron A. Creech. Coast Guard spokesperson Sean Kshimetski said "The Coast Guard is very supportive of our Texas Veterans. The coast of America has become a battle ground in many ways with the surge of drugs and bad actors entering our country by sea, land and air. We want to recruit young people to serve our nation and we will say thank you to the citizens of Navarro County who support us. "