Fort Sam Houston’s Army Marching Band and Ft. Hood’s Cavalry Horse Honor Guard to March in Armed Forces Day Parade 5/21

Navarro County has sent men to fight in every war and conflict since the Texas Revolution.

NAVARRO COUNTY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICAN, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of the most famous military bases in the United States, Ft. Sam Houston and Ft. John Bell Hood are sending detachments to the first Veterans Parade in Central Texas in 77 years! The 20 plus soldier marching unit from “Ft. Sam’s Own” 232 Division Army Band will participate in the Parade on Armed Forces Day in America.

The 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment Honor Guard is part of a United States Army equestrian military unit. Posted at Fort Hood, Texas, it was activated in 1972 and is a subordinate unit of the 1st Cavalry Division.

The Commanding General of U.S. Army North, based at Ft. Hood, General John Evans said “Armed Forces Day is important for our base morale, recruitment an community involvement. When Senator Brian Birdwell asked us to participate, we jumped at the chance.“

“I’m proud to say we will be sending a 20-plus Soldier marching unit from “Fort Sam’s Own” 323 Division Army Band to support the Corsicana – Texas Veterans Parade.” said three star general and Ft. Sam Houston base commander John Evans, Jr. “Navarro County has sent men to fight in every war and conflict since the Texas Revolution. We want to send our best regards to Mayor Don Denbow, Mr. Bill McNutt, and the city of Corsicana for the excellent event!”

Army Staff Sergeant Gary Uttrich, the point of contact for the 323 Divison Army Band said “Being part of the first Veterans Parade in Navarro County in 77 years is special Our members are excited to march the famous brick streets of Corsicana.”

Afghanistan Medal of Honor holder William Swenson will be the Grand Marshall of the Texas Veterans Parade, Corsicana, Texas on Armed Forces Day, Saturday morning May 21, 2022. He will be honored by detachments from over a dozen military bases in Texas and Oklahoma.

The website is www.texasveteransparade.com The parade will honor current and past Military Veterans from all wars and conflicts.

Last May, the Texas Veterans Parade hosted the oldest holder of the Congressional Medal of Honor, Hershel "Woody" Williams, Iwo Jima 1945. This year one of the youngest recipients of the nation's highest honor, U.S. Army officer William D. Swenson, Afghanistan 2009 will be honored. This year’s parade will be held by the Texas Veterans Parade organization and presented by the Corsicana Rotary Club.

The parade will also honor two Corsicana, Navarro County heroes, Candelario “Spider” Garcia, 2014 Medal of Honor recipient, and the namesake of county, Jose Antonio Navarro, who signed both the Texas Declaration of Independence and the Texas Constitution. Jose Antonio Navarro was from San Antonio. The Navarro home is a sought after tourist destination in the Alamo City.

A Texas Veterans Parade in Corsicana is not new. It is the reestablishment of a tradition that goes back more than 100 years. The World War I Armistice parade in 1918 and 1945 World War II Victory Parade and Rodeo drew thousands of Texans to Corsicana’s famous downtown, located one hour south of Dallas, Texas.

Texas State Senator Brian Birdwell, who has badly wounded at the attack on the Pentagon on 9/11 said “ Our Military bases in Texas and Oklahoma need occasions like this parade, on Armed Forces Day in America to be part of our communities. “

The 2022 Parade will start at 10:00 am at the Gold Star War Monument located on the Navarro County House lawn in Corsicana, Texas. It will lead off with an honor guard, and the world famous Navarro College Cheerleaders of Netflix fame.

Parade CEO Elizabeth Green Brown said “We are searching for people with horses, antique cars and motorcycles to join detachments of soldiers from military bases from Texas and Oklahoma. Please call 214 537 9311 to be included.

About the TexasVeterans Parade, Corsicana

The Texas Veterans Parade, Corsicana exists to honor Texas Veterans from all Wars and Conflict and to teach our children about the sacrifices of Veterans, liberty and freedom.

The Medal of Honor Program / Show, where Lt Col Will Swenson will discuss his Medal of Honor Battle, is at the historic Palace Theater in Corsicana and starts at 5:30pm on Friday night May 20, 2021. A few tickets remain.

