Global Ceramics Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Global Ceramics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ceramics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ceramics market size is expected to grow from $107.72 billion in 2021 to $114.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.94%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s ceramics market research the market size is expected to reach $145.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.34%. A rise in the construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the ceramics market.

The ceramics market consists of sales of ceramics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture ceramics. Ceramics are inorganic, non-metallic materials created by forming and sintering natural or synthetic compounds at high temperatures. They are generally made by mixing clay, earthen elements, powders, and water and shaping them into desired forms. They have several properties such as high melting temperatures, chemical inertness, ruggedness, and low thermal and electrical conductivity, and are hence used in diverse applications such as pottery, bricks, tiles, cement, glass, gas turbine engines, and others.

Global Ceramics Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the ceramics market. Technological advancements such as 3D printing are discoveries of knowledge that advance technology.

Global Ceramics Market Segments

The global ceramics market is segmented:

By Type: Traditional, Advanced

By End-User: Building and Construction, Industrial, Medical

By Application: Tiles, Sanitary Wares, Abrasives, Pottery, Bricks and Pipes, Others

By Geography: The global ceramics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Ceramics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global ceramics market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global ceramics market, ceramics market share, ceramics market segments and geographies, ceramics market players, ceramics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The ceramics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Ceramics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 3M, AGC Ceramics Co., Ltd., Applied Ceramics Inc., CeremTec, CoorsTek, Corning Inc., Du-Co Ceramics Company, Imerys Ceramics, Kyocera Corporation, Materion Corporation, McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, Mohawk Industries, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Rauschert GmbH, Saint Gobain, Unifrax, Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc., Caesar, China Glass Holding, Sisecam Group, American Standard, SCHOTT AG, Ceramiche Caesar, Thermal Ceramics UK, Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Momentive, RAK Ceramics and Saint-Gobain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

