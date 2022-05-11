The 2022 NY Product Design Awards Concludes Its First Season

2022 NY Product Design Awards S1 Winners Announcement NY Product Design Awards S2 Call For Entries 2022 S1 NY Product Designer of the Year

The NY Product Design Awards has just concluded its first season of competition for 2022 and has released the official list of winners.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NY Product Design Awards has just concluded its first season of competition for 2022 and has released the official list of winners. From over 500 entries submitted by interested parties from all over the world, the competition narrowed down its winners by determining which designers’ works improved the people’s daily lives.

The NY Product Design Awards was organized with the intention to honor and promote product designers, whose works make the world a better place. The competition welcomes both professionals and enthusiasts, and spotlights the importance of product design, given how the world consumes goods differently as it becomes increasingly inter-connected.

“It is truly astounding to witness the number of details considered in a designer’s thought process. The submissions embody the very best that this ever-evolving industry has to offer,” Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA), remarked. “Take a moment to analyze their works, and that should give you a newfound appreciation for these designers’ insight.”

IAA invited industry professionals to be a part of their jury, with the sole intent of upholding impartiality and enforcing strict standards of assessment. The jury is tasked with seeking out stellar works amongst the submissions, and to honor these works with awards in the hopes that it would elevate the industry’s benchmark of excellence. IAA also received nominations from prestigious professionals who were keen on being a part of the award’s jury.

Grand Jury Panel & Evaluation Process

The awards had put in measures to ensure fairness in their judging process. By diversifying its perspectives with the 17 jurors from 14 countries, the assessments were with a more weighted approach. These jurors are esteemed professionals in their own rights and can be found under the wings of prestigious companies, such as Founder and Creative Director of Box Clever Bret Recor, Managing Director/Co-Founder of LR Seoul Joon Kwon, Industrial Designer at Arena Design Studio Elham Mirzapour, Senior Packaging Designer at Tom Ford Jiaru Lin, and Director at Studio Niko Kapa Niko Kapa, to name a few.

To impose further impartiality, the blind judging method was put to the test. With this, the jury could only assess individual entries in a vacuum, without them being compared to other submissions. This resulted in entries standing out purely on their own merits. Assessment was also completed with contemporary industry standards, which separated the chaff from grain.

Participation of International Brands

The NY Product Design Awards was also graced by entries from distinguished companies such as Akalın Yacht Design International, Sunglider AG, JetSurf USA LLC, COVVI Ltd, M&A Creative Agency, Sunshine Sachs, SUM Korea Co., Ltd., Master For You Agency, SL, and Georgia Institute of Technology.

There were also entrants who created works for known companies present in the competition. These entrants represented companies such as Smith Devereux Wines, Cereal Planet, Cresstec, Victrola, Xvivo, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Burgot Group, RTIC Outdoors, Holmen Iggesund, Amplla Premysl Kokes, Christopher Grubb, The Home Plant Co., and UDLAB Products.

“While the world itself is adapting to the times that we are in, the unfaltering will and discipline shown by these professionals were truly awe-inspiring,” Thomas said. “As we continue to move forward as a civilization, these talented individuals would certainly serve as guideposts and encouragement to those who come after.”

Kindly visit the NY Product Design Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners.

https://productdesignawards.us/winner.php

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, LIT Talent Awards, London Photography Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, and iLuxury Awards.

IAA’s mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled the NY Product Design Awards to honor the efforts of talented product designers, design teams, and manufacturers from all over the world, whose designs have made daily living that much better with their practical and ingenious creations.