TBI MOTION Launches Smart, Compact Transmission Components for Industrial Automation and Robotics

2026 French Design Awards S1 Featured Winner - IntelliSafe Lube Drive System by TBI MOTION TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD

TBI MOTION targets automation and robotics with smart, compact drives recognized by the 2026 French Design Awards.

Selected from a large and competitive pool of entries, TBI Motion Technology demonstrated a level of execution and design clarity.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) announces the winners of the 2026 French Design Awards: Season 1, recognising exceptional achievement across a wide range of design disciplines. Now in its third official year, the programme honours excellence in architectural, interior, product, packaging, landscape, fashion, conceptual design, alongside newly-introduced categories for UI and UX design, reflecting the expanding role of digital experience in contemporary design. Among this season’s recognised winners is TBI Motion Technology Co., Ltd., honoured for its IntelliSafe Smart Self-Lubricating Safety Ball Screw Module.

Selected from more than 2,000 entries submitted across over 30 countries, the award recognises designs that demonstrate professional excellence, innovation, and practical impact across today’s evolving industries.

“The designs recognised this season were celebrated for their consistency, quality, and professional rigour,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “Selected from a large and competitive pool of entries, TBI Motion Technology demonstrated a level of execution and design clarity. This recognition reflects both the strength of the designs submitted and the strong standards upheld by the French Design Awards.”

The Story Behind TBI Motion Technology

Founded in Taiwan, TBI Motion Technology has accumulated nearly four decades of expertise in mechanical transmission technology, establishing itself as a globally recognised supplier of motion components and automation solutions. Its product portfolio spans ball screws, linear guides, splines, rotary splines, single-axis robots, and customised systems applied across semiconductor manufacturing, medical industries, robotics, energy systems, automation equipment, and advanced industrial sectors worldwide.

As intelligent automation continues to evolve rapidly, TBI Motion Technology has remained focused on developing technologies that address emerging industrial demands. The company is actively expanding its presence within robotics and automation, including the development of miniature Ultra-Resolution Differential Roller Drives for robotic finger joints and High-Load Precision Linear Drives for robotic limbs.

Among its latest innovations is the IntelliSafe Smart Self-Lubricating Safety Ball Screw Module, developed to integrate intelligent monitoring, autonomous lubrication, and advanced safety protection within a single system. Equipped with a high-sensitivity accelerometer and predictive monitoring algorithms, IntelliSafe continuously analyses operational vibration patterns to identify abnormal wear conditions before failure occurs. This predictive maintenance approach helps reduce unexpected downtime, improve operational reliability, and lower maintenance costs across industrial environments.

The module also incorporates a self-lubricating structure that eliminates the need for external piping or frequent manual lubrication, making it particularly suitable for semiconductor, medical, and cleanroom applications where stability and cleanliness are critical. In addition, its patented anti-detachment safety mechanism enables controlled shutdown during screw failure, preventing accidental drops and secondary damage in high-risk industrial operations.

With IntelliSafe, TBI Motion Technology continues to advance motion solutions that combine engineering precision, operational safety, and intelligent automation.

The Evaluation Process

Entries at the French Design Awards were evaluated by an international jury panel of experienced professionals through a blind judging process. Submissions were assessed based on design excellence, innovation, functionality, and overall execution, ensuring that each recognition was awarded solely on the merit of the work itself.

Notable Achievement in the 2026 French Design Awards: Season 1

1. IntelliSafe Lube Drive System: Product Design - Industrial Equipment, Machinery & Automation

2. High-Load Precision Linear Drive: Product Design - Industrial Equipment, Machinery & Automation

3. Ultra-Resolution Differential Roller Drive: Product Design - Industrial Equipment, Machinery & Automation

For more information about TBI Motion Technology Co., Ltd. and its products, please visit https://www.tbimotion.com.tw/ or contact tbimotion@tbimotion.com.tw.

About TBI Motion Technology Co., Ltd.

TBI Motion Technology Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based manufacturer specialising in mechanical transmission technology and motion control solutions. With nearly forty years of engineering experience, the company develops products for automation, robotics, semiconductor manufacturing, medical industries, and other advanced industrial applications worldwide.

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