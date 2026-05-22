2026 iLuxury Awards Announces Global Winners for Season 1, Marking Sixth Year of Luxury Excellence

2026 iLuxury Awards: Season 1 Winners Announced 2026 iLuxury Awards: Season 2 Calling for Entries

The 2026 iLuxury Awards has announced the winners for season 1, recognizing achievements across luxury brands, designs, products, and services worldwide.

The 2026 iLuxury Awards winners represent a class of brands and creators who understand that true luxury lies in precision, intention, and experience.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 iLuxury Awards has officially announced the winners for its first season, recognizing outstanding achievements across luxury brands, designs, products, and services worldwide. Now in its sixth year, the award continues to honor the visionaries shaping the evolving standards of global luxury—where craftsmanship, innovation, and experiential value converge.

The 2026 competition received hundreds of entries from over 20 countries, reinforcing the International Luxury Awards’ role as a truly international platform. Participating brands and designers brought forward submissions that not only embodies exclusivity and refinement, but also responds to contemporary expectations—sustainability, personalization, and cultural relevance.

Showcasing Grand Winners of 2026 (Season 1)

Winning entries were awarded based on their ability to elevate brand value, deliver exceptional user experiences, and demonstrate excellence in both concept and execution. From high-end product craftsmanship to immersive hospitality environments, each recognized entry contributes to advancing the definition of luxury in its respective field.

Featured winners include leading brands, independent designers, and emerging innovators, such as Kimpton Ashbel New York-Park Avenue, W Premium Group, JJP Architects & Planners, TRD DESIGN, Songmont, Hon Hai Precision Industry, and many more.

For the complete list of iLuxury awards winners, visit https://iluxuryawards.com/winner.php.

“The 2026 iLuxury Awards winners represent a class of brands and creators who understand that true luxury lies in precision, intention, and experience,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “They demonstrate what it means to build brands, products, and experiences where every detail is considered, and every decision reflects a commitment to distinction. We are proud to honor them as part of a global benchmark for luxury excellence.”

Continuing the Standard: Season 2 Entries Now Open

Following the announcement of Season 1, the second season is now open for entries. Building on six years of recognizing excellence, the upcoming season seeks entries that demonstrate refined craftsmanship, strategic brand direction, and forward-thinking design across the luxury sector.

Key Dates:

• Early Bird Deadline: June 25, 2026

• Final Extension Deadline: September 18, 2026

• Winners Announcement: November 12, 2026

Submission details and entry guidelines are available at https://iluxuryawards.com/.

About iLuxury Awards

The iLuxury Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), is an international competition dedicated to honoring excellence in luxury brands, design, products, and services. Established as a global benchmark for prestige and innovation, the award recognizes those who set new standards in craftsmanship, creativity, and experiential design across the luxury industry.

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