NYX Awards Has Announced the 2022 Season 1 Winners & Recognizes Marketing Professionals from Over 20 Countries

The 2022 NYX Awards is proud to officially announce the Season 1 winners of the awards program.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 NYX Awards is proud to officially announce the Season 1 winners of the awards program and to honor, celebrate, and recognize the marketing, communication, and creative professionals that continue to push the boundaries of creativity and artistry that stretches across all facets of industries and mediums.

Throughout the first season of the 2022 competition year, the NYX Awards has received support from over 30 countries from around the world at a local and international level. Nations such as United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, South Africa, South Korea, Japan, and many more have contributed over 1,200 entry submissions throughout the season. And only less than a fraction of the entries is specially evaluated and handpicked as a NYX Awards winner.

2022 NYX AWARDS SEASON 1 WINNERS

This year, the entrants of Season 1 of the 2022 NYX Awards have outdone themselves once again with entering submissions of all forms of media stretching across every possible industry that continues to push the boundaries and even innovating new techniques to set a gold standard in media communications. The winners from over 20 countries worldwide who participated in the first season include IC4DESIGN, Gravity Global, Groove Jones, Vicarious PR, Warner Media – Courageous Studios, PeopleReady, ADR Studio, Family AG, Optic Sky Productions, Cinema8 and indirect submissions such as Google, Cadillac, Embraer, Airbus, Getac, Butzel, Cleveland Clinic, WWF, and more.

“From something as simple as printing out poster design ideas and innovative communication solutions, to voices and sounds played on a radio commercial, to even more elaborate and stunning visuals on screens,” Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of International Awards Associate (IAA) said. “No matter the medium, be it traditional and contemporary, creativity and effective ideas will always find a way to continue to push the boundaries of marketing communications of all kinds.”

Kindly visit the NYX Marcom Awards & NYX Video Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners.

https://nyxawards.com/marcom/winner.php

https://nyxawards.com/video/winner.php

GRAND JURY PANEL

The NYX Jury Panel is made up of industry professionals handpicked by the IAA for their expertise and critical eye for creativity found in all forms of media. These esteemed group of talented individuals include polarizing industry figures such as Anthony Wiktor (United States), Samantha Fay (United Kingdom), Birger Linke (Singapore), Anthony Jones (United Kingdom), Pancho Gonzalez (Chile), Rafael Marin (United States), Daniel da Hora (Brazil), Jurij Plavnik (Italy), Emanuel Kapp (United States), Shadi Al Hroub (Oman), and many more.

“This year, the IAA and the grand jury of the NYX Awards are once again blown again by this season’s entries,” Notes Thomas. “The marketing communications design submitted by individuals all over the world demonstrates remarkable levels of quality and refinement that commends our everlasting acknowledgement and respect.”

ABOUT NYX AWARDS

The NYX Awards is an internationally-acclaimed and prestigious awards program the discovers, celebrate, honor, and recognize the media works in the form of marketing to communication, print to digital as well as creative industries conceived by the most creative minds ranging from large, big-budget firms to independent solo creators. With a diverse selection of numerous category programs such as Marketing & Communication, Design & Print, Digital Media, Video Productions, Broadcast, Non-Broadcast, and many more, IAA wishes to push the boundaries and raise the bar in creativity and innovation in all forms of media.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL AWARDS ASSOCIATE (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Games Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Awards, New York Photography Awards, London Photography Awards, European Photography Awards and MUSE Hotel Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.