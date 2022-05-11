FundGo and Can Tho University Promote Search for Potential Startup Projects in Mekong Delta, Vietnam
CAN THO, VIETNAM, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the goal of finding more talents in creative startups, Vietnamese Startup and Innovation Fund FundGo supports startup competitions for students of leading universities in Vietnam.
On May 07, 2022, the representative of FundGo attended as a member of the jury of the competition "Potential startup projects" among students of Can Tho University 2022. This is a useful playground for students, organized by Can Tho University (CTU) with the companionship of FundGo and supported by Business Startup Support Center (BSSC). The competition took place from February 15, 2022 to May 07, 2022 and attracted the participation of 21 startup projects.
After the preliminary round, the Jury selected 12 best projects to compete in the final round. At the end of the program, the Organizing Committee chose excellent projects to win the top prizes, including Lotus disinfection product set (First prize), Farm management system applying IoT technology (Second prize), TIO soft-dried jackfruit (Third prize). Besides, 16 other prizes were also awarded to the best teams with a total value of VND 22,700,000, of which FundGo sponsored three sub-prizes: Promising Project, Enthusiastic Project, Practical Project, and 5 consolation prizes for the remaining teams.
To assist the candidates with their startup ideas, within the framework of the competition, mentors and experts from FundGo and BSSC have advised and guided the contestants on entrepreneurial knowledge, presentation skills as well as project development orientation. Especially, the competitors also have the opportunity to continue having their projects incubated by Can Tho University for 6 months through the school's Student Start-up Support Fund and connect to further support activities in later stages.
Mr. Le Pham, FundGo Brand and Communication Advisor, shared: “FundGo's goal is to empower students on the way to realizing their initiatives, contributing to incubating more talents for the country. Following our motto, we always commit to promote innovative startups in the Mekong Delta and throughout Vietnam.”
Start-up initiatives with breakthrough concepts at school-level competitions have a high chance of success if they can get expert guidance and assistance. Therefore, FundGo's support for these competitions will provide early-stage projects with a more stable launchpad to realize their brainchild. Moreover, the Fund can select many potential candidates for its investment portfolio and institutions will also receive funding to organize more practical playgrounds, encouraging students' startups and innovative spirits.
