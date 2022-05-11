Green Tires Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Green Tires Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Green Tires Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the green tires market drivers and restraints the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Green Tires Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the green tires market size is expected to grow from $81.07 billion in 2021 to $89.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.50%. The global green tire market size is expected to grow to $134.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.76%. The increase in environmental awareness among consumers is driving the green tires global market growth.

The green tyre market consists of sales of green tyre products by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, and partnerships) that manufacture tyres from natural, recycled, or sustainable raw materials. Green tyres are made of materials such as silica and have low rolling resistance. Energy efficiency and safety of the tyres are increased due to the addition of silica to tires. When compared to other tyres such as semi-aromatic, styrene-butadiene rubbers or polycyclic hydrocarbons, green tyres improve fuel efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Global Green Tires Market Trends

Biobased rubber for green tyre manufacturing is a growing trend in the green tyre market. Companies are coming up with new technologies that utilise natural, renewable sources such as corn, grasses, and trees to obtain isoprene, the main ingredient in synthetic rubber.

Global Green Tires Market Segments

The Global Green Tires Market Is Segmented:

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

By Application: On-Road, Off-Road

By Size: <10 Inch, 10-20 Inch, 20-30 Inch

By Sales Channel: Aftermarket, OEM

By Geography: The global green tires industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Green Tires Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides green tires market overviews, green tires global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global green tires market, green tires market share, green tires global market segments and geographies, green tires global market players, green tires market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The green tires market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Green Tires Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear Tire and Rubber, Continental, Hankook, Pirelli, Apollo Tyres Ltd., Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Kumho Tire, Nokian Tyres plc, ZC Rubber, Sailun Tires, Shandong Linglong Tire Co. Ltd., The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., and Kenda Tires.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

