2022 LIT Talent Awards Announces the LIT of the Year and Category Winners of the Year for the Season 1 Competition

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 LIT Talent Awards has made the full list of Season 1 prize winners readily available for public exposure. In regards to the talented individuals and performances, the award acknowledges and celebrates the breathtaking presentations in the entertainment medium, recognizing unique yet memorable capabilities that are different from what the public is used to seeing.

Within the past season of the 2022 LIT Talent Awards, entries submitted to the competition has exceeded 600 in total, with talented individuals presenting what it means to be on top of the industry. The submissions range between diverse countries all around the world, including United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Germany, Panama, Italy, Norway and other respectful nations. Notable entries include Saweetie - Fast (Motion), Kelly Rowland – Flowers, KAMAUU - Howie and the Howl, Meg Pfeiffer & Luca Stricagnoli - All Night Long, Zibby Owens - SexTok with Zibby and Tracey, Eleazar Mora – Espumas, Axis Studios – Soar (ft. Daisy Gray) | A Flame Reborn and many more.

2022 LIT of the Year:

Saweetie - Fast (Motion) by Cameo FX

Upon the evaluation of all the amazing performances, the victors were lastly selected in accordance to the levels set by the awards program. With that, the 2022 LIT Talent Awards presents Saweetie - Fast (Motion) by Cameo FX with a cash prize of $2,000.

2022 Category Winners of the Year

Asides the LIT Winner of the Year, the best of each available category were also chosen as the Category Winners of the Year, with cash prizes of $100 for each winning category, including:

1. LIT Music – Happy by Meg Pfeiffer & Luca Stricagnoli

2. LIT Music Video – Kelly Rowland – Flowers by Cut+Run

3. LIT Songwriting – Zero Expectations – “Mindless Matters” by Unsigned

4. LIT Instrumentalists – Ludwig van Beethoven: In Celebration of 250th Anniversary by Sophia Agranovich

5. LIT Film – Sedna, Empress of the Sea by Paul Baraka

6. LIT Influencers – Moms Don’t Have Time To by Zibby Owens

“With the results being released, I am proud to be amongst the presence of so many compelling entrants within the LIT Talent Awards,” mentioned Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA. “Each entry represents the dream of an individual or an organization, and I certainly look forward to encounter the unexpected from future participants, under professional circumstances.”

Grand Jury Panel

With the involvement of enthralling entrants in the LIT Talent Awards, the members of the jury panel were selected with strict and professional standards, for each entry to be evaluated without prejudice. Some of these prestigious members include Lachi (United States), Victor Abarca (United States), Brian Katona (United States), Anaya Kunst (Brazil), Johnny Ward (Thailand), Natalie Jean (United States), Nicki Kris (United States), Samya Mohamed (United States), Alexey Pudinov (Germany), Gary A. Edwards (United States), and other esteemed individuals.

“The 2022 LIT Talent Awards are also directed at the recognition of ones’ forte, no matter front artistes or backstage crew, presenting the world with talented beings who are taking over the world by storm,” said Thomas. “With our plans set into motion, I hold great expectations towards future entrants who will turn out to be the leading pack of the industry, with their precision and astonishing skills.”

Kindly visit the LIT Talent Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners.

https://littalentawards.com/winner.php

About LIT Talent Awards

The LIT Talent Awards program honors all music, film, dance, video, influencers and talent excellence across the entertainment industry. Fundamentally, the International Awards Associate (IAA) pursuits extraordinary talents and performances that are stunning and exceptional, leaving behind an etching memory to the viewers that serves as a remembrance whenever they set their gazes upon the performer.

The award recognizes the abilities of individuals globally, proving themselves to surpass the boundaries set by the industry, that creates the best one can present on stage, removing the labels of typical stage presentation and entertainment.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Awards, New York Photography Awards, London Photography Awards, European Photography Awards and MUSE Hotel Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.