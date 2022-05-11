Key Players To Leverage On The Metal Nanoparticles Market For A Range Of Applications

Metal Nanoparticles Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing research and development activities in metal nanoparticles is a key trend in the market. Metal nanoparticles market overview shows that various companies and research institutes are focusing on advanced research to leverage and use metal nanoparticles for a range of applications. For instance, in February 2022, the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) created metal nanoparticles that were significantly capable of boosting the performance of hydrogen fuel cell catalysts by employing semiconductor manufacturing technology. The institute used sputtering technology to overcome the inadequacies of the prevailing chemical synthesis.

The increasing demand for metal nanoparticles in the expanding pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the metal nanoparticles market growth. They have several advantageous properties that unlock new pathways in biomedical science and engineering. Metal nanomaterials can be synthesized and modified with appropriate functional groups that allow them to bind with drugs, antibodies, ligands, and others, which allows for several applications in disease treatment, drug delivery, diagnostic assays, and others. The global pharmaceutical market is expected to grow from $1,250.2 billion in 2021 to $1,814.0 billion by 2026. According to the global metal nanoparticles market analysis, the increasing demand from the growing pharmaceutical industry is expected to boost the demand for the metal nanoparticles market.

The global metal nanoparticles market size is expected to grow from $19.28 billion in 2021 to $21.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.96%. The growth in the metal nanoparticles market is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global metal nanoparticle market share is expected to reach $38.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.96%.

Major players covered in the global metal nanoparticles market are American Elements, Nanoshel, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres, US Research Nanomaterials, BBI Group, Nanocs, Strem Chemicals, Tanaka Holdings, Nano Labs, Nanopartz, Sigma-Aldrich, Blacktrace Holdings, Quantumsphere, Seashell Technology, Plasmachem Gmbh, Skyspring Nanomaterials, and EPRUI Biotech Co., Ltd.

TBRC’s global metal nanoparticles market report is segmented by metal into platinum, gold, silver, copper, nickel, titanium, iron, others, by synthesis method into chemical methods, physical methods, bio-based methods, by end-use industry into pharmaceutical and healthcare, electrical and electronics, catalyst, personal care and cosmetics, others.

