NYX Game Awards Announces the 2022 Season 1 Winners – From AAA Titles to Indie Projects Globally

2022 NYX Game Awards: Season 1 Winners Announcement 2022 NYX Game Awards S2 Call For Entries

The NYX Game Awards have officially concluded its first season of the 2022 competition year.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYX Game Awards have officially concluded its first season of the 2022 competition year. Realizing the untapped potential of game developers all over the world and celebrating the world-class games with the highest honor for continuing to raise the bar of the interactive visual medium and pleasuring all five senses with an experience that will never be forgotten.

In this season of the 2022 NYX Game Awards, the awards program has received over 500 video game and video game marketing entries from over 30 countries worldwide. Including, but not limited to: United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Poland, New Zealand, Finland, Iceland, Japan, Sweden, Denmark, and many more. However, only a handful of the entries are hand-selected and critically evaluated by our esteemed Grand Jury Panel as the winners of Season 1 of the 2022 NYX Game Awards.

The 2022 NYX Game Awards Season 1 Winners

Many titles have proven themselves and impressed our esteemed Grand Jury Panel by excelling in areas like gameplay mechanics, visuals, and even art design alone. After careful evaluation, extensive games testing, and final score rankings provided by our esteemed panel of jurors, the NYX Game Awards is proud to announce the winners includes, but is not limited to: Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Techland), FIFA 22 (Electronic Arts), Lego® Star Wars™: Castaways (Gameloft), Tandem: A Tale of Shadow’s (Monochrome), My Time at Sandrock (PatheaGames), Angry Birds Journey (Rovio Entertainment), Martha Is Dead (Wired Productions), Beatstar – Touch Your Music (Space Ape Games), Dead Ahead (Hero Zone VR), Lust from Beyond: M Edition (Movie Games), Avicii – Invector (Hello There Games), Greak: Memories of Azur (Navegante Entertainment) and many more.

“Year after year, gamers from all over the world wait in anticipation of the next big game release and experience a totally new world beyond reality.” Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the IAA said. “This year, we at the NYX Game Awards and alongside with the Grand Jury Panel are pleased to announce that this year’s winners have exceeded our expectations and have impressed us with innovative gameplay mechanics and stunning visuals that rival against reality.”

Grand Jury Panel

IAA has established the 2022 NYX Game Awards’ Grand Jury Panel consisting of industry professionals within the game development space. These esteemed individuals are incredibly passionate in gaming and the development of games and have accumulated over 10 years of industry experience even being involved in major title releases over the years. This carefully-selected groups of veterans include accomplished individuals such as Ahmad Al-Natsheh (Khosouf Studio), Xianzhe Li (WhisperGames), John Bulahan (Jagex), Justin Burnham (Good Sheperd Entertainment), Cody (Legacy Gaming), Kristi Ramot (360 Hydra), Gage Allen (Player One Trailers), Aland Failde (Second Dinner Studios), Jivitesh Singh Dhaliwal (Otherworld Interactive), and many more.

“With games becoming more and more advanced today thanks to the creation and implementation of new game engines and other innovative technologies such as VR, AR and the Metaverse, the NYX Game Awards and IAA shudder with excitement of what’s next to come in future years!” Thomas said.

Kindly visit the NYX Game Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners.

https://nyxgameawards.com/winner.php

Season 2 of the 2022 NYX Game Awards is now accepting entries. If you did not participate in the first season of the awards program, now is your chance to shine above the winners of this season and take your place in victory alongside your industry peers!



About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Awards, New York Photography Awards, London Photography Awards, European Photography Awards and MUSE Hotel Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled NYX Game Awards to celebrate and recognize creative and technical brilliance in the ever-expansive gaming industry, ushering in a new age of immersion and gameplay unlike any we have ever seen before.