Positive Displacement Pumps Market to Reach US$ 18.1 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 6.1%

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Positive Displacement Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global positive displacement pumps market reached a value of US$ 12.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027.

A positive displacement (PD) pump is an industrial pump that consists of an expanding cavity on the suction side and a decreasing cavity on the discharge side. It is widely utilized across numerous industries for discharging liquid from the inlet pressure section into the discharge tube or pipe as the cavity on the suction side expands and contracts. The action of the pump is cyclic, which is driven with the help of screws, gears, rollers, vanes, pistons and diaphragms. The PD pump delivers a constant flow of fluid at a fixed speed despite changes within the counterforce. It also is self-priming in nature and is more suitable for handling highly viscous liquids as compared to a centrifugal pump.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for PD pumps for wastewater and sewage treatment activities. A decline in the levels of consumable water has been witnessed across the globe, especially in the developing economies on account of various factors, such as rapid industrialization and the growing population. Since these pipes are compact in size, offer high viscosity performance and can manage high differential pressure, they are extensively employed in wastewater treatment plants to combat the water scarcity issues.

Moreover, the growing demand for crude oil on a global level, along with the renovation and the upgradation of oil and gas exploration facilities, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, technological advancements in natural gas production are anticipated to provide a further thrust to the market growth. These pumps also form a crucial component of multiphase pumping for producing oil and gas. This process is now gaining widespread preference across the globe as it offers simpler installation with enhanced and effective outcome while significantly reducing the carbon footprints.

Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Flowserve Corporation

• Grundfos A/S, ITT Inc.

• KSB SE & Co. KGaA, SPX FLOW

• ALFA LAVAL Corporate AB

• Schlumberger Corporate Communications

• Colfax Corporation

• HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH

• Xylem, Inc.

• Sulzer Management Ltd.

• Baker Hughes Company

• EBARA CORPORATION

• WEIR GROUP PLC

• FRISTAM Pumpen KG (GmbH & Co.

• Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

• R. North America, Inc.

• Verder International B.V.

• Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

• Rotary Pumps

o Vane

o Screw

o Lobe

o Gear

o Progressing Cavity (PC)

o Others

• Reciprocating Pumps

o Piston

o Diaphragm

o Plunger

o Others

• Peristaltic

• Others

Market Breakup by Capacity:

• Low Capacity Pumps

• Medium Capacity Pumps

• High Capacity Pumps

Market Breakup by Pump Characteristics:

• Standard Pumps

• Engineered Pumps

• Special Purpose Pumps

Market Breakup by Raw Material:

• Bronze

• Cast Iron

• Polycarbonate

• Stainless Steel

• Others

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Oil and Gas

• Water and Wastewater

• Automotive

• Chemicals and Petrochemicals

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

