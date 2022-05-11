B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN TEXAS
B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN TEXAS - Jeff Reina Joins as Partner in Houston, Texas
I'm excited to join the impressive group of B2B CFO® partners across the country. I fully embrace the firm’s mission to improve the lives of business owners in my community.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITES STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B CFO®, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that Jeff Reina has joined as Partner. Jeff is based in Houston, Texas and will serve the surrounding area, alongside other B2B CFO® partners.
Jeff has 30 years of experience in the financial services and construction industries. As a global energy investment banker for Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse, he advised oil & gas companies on strategic and financing initiatives. Jeff played a leading role in the execution of numerous mergers & acquisitions, initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, high yield bond offerings, syndicated loans, and other corporate financings.
Prior to joining B2B CFO®, Jeff served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TriFection Remodeling & Construction LLC, one of the largest, most respected residential remodeling and custom cabinet companies in Greater Houston. In this role, he managed a sales team that produced record company revenue for the first eight years of his tenure, growing annual sales by 350%. Jeff also created and implemented strategic reviews, annual budgeting, monthly cash flow forecasting, job costing analysis, inventory management, digital marketing, and effective coordination between the sales, production, and finance & administration functions.
Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO®, said, “We are delighted that Jeff has joined our partnership. He is highly accomplished, and his expertise will be of tremendous benefit to the business owners in the area.”
According to Jeff, “I am honored and excited to join the very impressive group of B2B CFO® partners across the country. I fully embrace the firm’s mission to improve the lives of business owners in my community and the challenge of building a premier strategic advisory practice.”
To find out more about, or to connect with Jeff, visit b2bcfo.com/jeff-reina.
About B2B CFO
B2B CFO® provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com.
