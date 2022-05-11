Gausium Scoops Interclean Amsterdam Innovation Award 2022
Gausium (alias “Gaussian Robotics”) won the Interclean Amsterdam Innovation Award 2022 - Smart Technologies & Digitalisation Category.AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium (alias “Gaussian Robotics”) was crowned a winner of Amsterdam Innovation Award 2022 - Smart Technologies & Digitalization for its autonomous floor cleaning robot Scrubber 50 Pro. The award ceremony took place at the Interclean show in RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre. It is the first time that Gausium applied for the Award, and the first time that a Chinese company became the winner of the prestigious award.
Scrubber 50 Pro is the latest upgraded version of Gaussian’s best-selling autonomous floor cleaning bot model Scrubber 50. It highlights superior environmental perception enabled by multi-sensor fusion of 3D cameras and industry-leading deep learning algorithms. In the Robot Arena of the Interclean Show, Scrubber 50 Pro demonstrated to the audience its exclusive “Auto Spot Cleaning” feature, in which the robot scanned the cleanliness of the nearby floor and autonomously went to perform spot cleaning where the wastes were detected. The ingenious innovation is in line with Gausium’s sustainability initiatives. By cleaning only where it is needed, the robot brings 4-time efficiency improvement and significantly reduces water and power consumption. On top of that, a 5-stage water filtration system was built in the machine to reduce around 80% of the water usage.
As the world grapples with the volatile and unpredictable COVID-19 pandemic, autonomous cleaning bots like Scrubber 50 Pro can act as a powerful weapon against viruses by improving the efficiency, frequency and consistency of cleaning and sanitization for public spaces. It can free up manpower and re-allocate resources to more delicate cleaning tasks such as the disinfection of high touch points. Deployment of the robotic cleaner also helps improve workplace ergonomics and decrease potential health hazards caused by over-exertion, awkward postures and repetitive actions.
About the Amsterdam Innovation Award 2022
The Amsterdam Innovation Award (AIA), presented by Interclean Amsterdam, is the leading international awards organization honoring the latest innovations in the cleaning sector. The AIA jury, which nominates and selects the award winners, is comprised of international industry experts including Chief Editor of European Cleaning Journal Michelle Marshall, Chief Editor of Cleaning Community Chiara Merlini, Chief Editor of Service Management Ronald Bruins, Director of Revista Limpiezas Antonio Borreda, Group Director of Commercial Cleaning Market Rob Geissler. The award ceremony took place on 10 May 2022 as part of the grand cleaning trade fair - Interclean Amsterdam 2022.
